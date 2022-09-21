John Paul II Academy: Warming hearts and more 'holy moments'

Following the publication of my last article, I received several communications from people inspired by the message of Matthew Kelly’s “Holy Moments." They were thrilled to be involved with a powerful movement to “treat every person you ever meet like the second coming of Jesus in disguise.” I was humbled and honored that people would take time to call expressing their gratitude. An email came from Matthew Kelly, himself, saying, “Dear Jennifer, thanks for helping share the message of 'Holy Moments' far and wide. I have shipped some copies of the book for you to share with your students, parents, etc. Keep up the amazing work.'' To this day, we don’t know how Matthew found out about the article, but it was a “holy moment” providing a fantastic gift to celebrate St. John Paul II Academy’s 10th school year, a gift we can share! If anyone would like a copy, contact me at furniajp2@gmail.com and join us in our transformational journey to spread holy moments.

One unique element of our mission is to foster a sense of awe and wonder, creating lifelong learners in our students, teachers and parents. This organically happens when we learn from our interests, our hardships, our everyday encounters and what is going on in the world. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we delved into what her life was like as a child — how life is different when one is a member of royalty. What expectations, luxuries and hardships did Elizabeth encounter as a child? We are studying some of her quotes to glean from her wisdom: ”Grief is the price we pay for love.” Let us be grateful for the grief we experience, for if we did not have grief, we would not have love, which means a world without God. “Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love.” — 1 John 4:8.

This week we have been training our minds to find holy moments in tragedy such as the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Mr. O’Neil brought a book called “One Nation: America Remembers” that has remarkable pictures of the destruction, suffering, heroism, desperation, death and hope. The children were asked to find a picture and describe a holy moment. For example, the slain body of Chaplain Mychal Judge, who was giving last rites to a firefighter killed by a falling body, was being carried out of the disaster by several rescuers after he was hit in the head by debris. The students identified virtuous behavior in the most horrific places to remind us that out of darkness, God always shines his light through the best of humanity. We aspire to be the best of humanity and with God’s grace, all things are possible.

Our first field trip is to the Sterling Nature Center and Sterling Historical Society, where we’ll explore and enjoy the shoreline of Lake Ontario and learn some local history. Did you know that the town of Sterling was named after the Revolutionary War officer Lord William Alexander Sterling, one of George Washington’s loyal military subordinates? He also served for the British army in the French & Indian War, where he met Washington. In the aftermath of that war, he grew disenchanted with British rule and joined opposition to the crown. Alexander’s most significant military contribution came in August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, when he held off British troops long enough to allow Washington to evacuate the remainder of his forces.

This summer I reached out to a fabulous nonprofit organization called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, located in Fingerlakes Mall. Co-president Drew Scharoun explained their mission to build and deliver beds to children in need. Their motto: "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!" I explained how at JPII we expose children to opportunities demonstrating Christian charity in our communities. Recently, we volunteered at our first “build day,” and are grateful for the opportunity to learn valuable skills in building beds. We look forward to building and delivering beds, collecting new twin-size bedding, and warming hearts. Please join us on Oct. 22 for the next build day!

In the words of Queen Elizabeth II, “Over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm, and their inspiration to work together.” Thank you, JPII families and friends, for combining your efforts, talents, insights, enthusiasm and inspiration. We will continue to do great things together!