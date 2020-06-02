John Paul II Academy: What it means to reimagine education

This past Sunday, May 31, the church celebrated Pentecost, from the Greek “pentecoste,” meaning 50th — 50 days after Easter. Pentecost, the birthday of the church, helps us relive the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the Apostles and other disciples gathered in prayer with the Virgin Mary. The risen Jesus sent his spirit to the church so that we might participate in his divine life and become his valid witness in the world. Pope Benedict summarized it wonderfully: “The Holy Spirit, breaking into history, defeats aridity, opens hearts to hope, stimulates and fosters in us an interior maturity in our relationship with God and with our neighbor.” As we traverse through this difficult time, I pray that we are open to the Holy Spirit’s grace and allow him to lead us with courage and strength.
One of the saddest travesties resulting from this pandemic has been deaths due to despair: drugs, alcohol, suicide. The projections are staggering, even being coined "the epidemic within the pandemic." I remember the words of Father Gathenya when he addressed the opioid crisis; he attributed this crisis to spiritual bankruptcy. As I reflect on Pope Benedict’s quote, I see the direct link to the Holy Spirit’s task of defeating spiritual aridity/drought. I can imagine the hopelessness that many feel due to financial strains, shattered businesses, illness, educational stress and lack of social interaction. It is haunting! So, what can we do? We can pray that the shroud of darkness is lifted and the eyes of those in despair are filled with the light of the spirit who is able to excite hearts and enlighten all in their knowledge of God.
There is an extraordinary amount of unknown in the educational arena. I am grateful that St. John Paul II Academy has been able to move forward teaching our students math, spelling, reading comprehension, handwriting, grammar, science and art. Our parents have done a fabulous job transforming homes into classrooms while working together. Lately, I have heard the term “reimagine” education on the news and reflected on what that means for JPII. After a week of prayer, the answer became obvious. JPII has already reimagined education — an education that supports parents’ God-given role as primary educators of their children; an education that teaches civic virtue and moral character; an education that values classic literature; an education that treats each child as an individual at his/her ability level; an education that explores vocations and highlights exemplary models of character in our communities; an education where teachers are lifelong learners and exude a passion for all things true and beautiful; an education that accommodates all styles of learning to ensure success; and an education that teaches the Catholic faith. God is in charge of our mission and we answer to him.
June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. My mind immediately takes me to the beautiful stained glass window at Holy Family Church where Jesus appears to St. Margaret Mary of Alacoque in one of her visions. St. Margaret Mary had an intense devotion to the blessed sacrament and spent a great deal of time in adoration. In one vision, she asked Jesus to give her the kind of love for souls that he had. So, he took her heart out of her body, placed it in his own heart, and then returned it to her. This gave her the zeal necessary to spread devotion to his sacred heart. The image of the pierced sacred heart signifies the infinite love and compassion that God has for us. Please take time to visit the church and pray near this sunny window located next to the blessed sacrament. Stunning! Spending this time with Jesus is very emotional and transformational. Through the grace of the Holy Spirit, we will be inspired to grow in our relationship with God so that we can see our neighbor through his eyes and heart.
This weekend, JPII was scheduled to visit Gettysburg to experience the turning point in the Civil War. Although we are unable to go, we reflected on Memorial Day, a day to honor military personnel who died while serving courageously to protect our Constitutional freedoms, let us remember President Lincoln’s words: “That we here, highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain —that this nation, Under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Jennifer T. Furnia is principal at St. John Paul II Academy and the mother of two boys at the school. For more information, or to schedule a visit, visit jp2la.org, call (315) 252-4393, email furniajp2@gmail.com or write to St. John Paul II Academy, 6201 Center St., Cayuga, NY 13034 or P.O. Box 1318, Auburn, NY 13021.
