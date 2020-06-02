John Paul II Academy: What it means to reimagine education

There is an extraordinary amount of unknown in the educational arena. I am grateful that St. John Paul II Academy has been able to move forward teaching our students math, spelling, reading comprehension, handwriting, grammar, science and art. Our parents have done a fabulous job transforming homes into classrooms while working together. Lately, I have heard the term “reimagine” education on the news and reflected on what that means for JPII. After a week of prayer, the answer became obvious. JPII has already reimagined education — an education that supports parents’ God-given role as primary educators of their children; an education that teaches civic virtue and moral character; an education that values classic literature; an education that treats each child as an individual at his/her ability level; an education that explores vocations and highlights exemplary models of character in our communities; an education where teachers are lifelong learners and exude a passion for all things true and beautiful; an education that accommodates all styles of learning to ensure success; and an education that teaches the Catholic faith. God is in charge of our mission and we answer to him.

June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. My mind immediately takes me to the beautiful stained glass window at Holy Family Church where Jesus appears to St. Margaret Mary of Alacoque in one of her visions. St. Margaret Mary had an intense devotion to the blessed sacrament and spent a great deal of time in adoration. In one vision, she asked Jesus to give her the kind of love for souls that he had. So, he took her heart out of her body, placed it in his own heart, and then returned it to her. This gave her the zeal necessary to spread devotion to his sacred heart. The image of the pierced sacred heart signifies the infinite love and compassion that God has for us. Please take time to visit the church and pray near this sunny window located next to the blessed sacrament. Stunning! Spending this time with Jesus is very emotional and transformational. Through the grace of the Holy Spirit, we will be inspired to grow in our relationship with God so that we can see our neighbor through his eyes and heart.