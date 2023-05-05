Jordan Bramley Library is collecting retired U.S. flags for the annual Watchfire to be held Sunday, May 28, at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes.

Flags can be dropped off any time at the library, 15 Mechanic St., Jordan, or placed in its drop box if the building is closed.

The library requests that any flags be dropped off by Tuesday, May 23, to ensure delivery.

A Memorial Day weekend tradition, this year's Watchfire will be the first in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, call (315) 689-3296.