Just like family: Auburn funeral home opens pet cremation service

Funeral home director Jerry Pettigrass is no stranger to helping people after the loss of loved ones. But, for years, he's wanted to do the same after the loss of beloved pets.

That's why Pettigrass is soon to have the only pet crematorium in Cayuga County, which will operate in a building behind Pettigrass Funeral Home at 196 Genesee St. in Auburn.

Pettigrass sensed that, for many clients, pets were part of the family "as much as anyone else," and that some even wanted to be buried with the ashes of their animals.

“So many people are animal lovers and have had numerous pets over the years, and there’s nothing locally that is an option for them," he said.

The pet cremation service is expected to be open by Feb. 20 — which is also National Love Your Pet Day. Pets can be picked up from a veterinarian's office or an owner's home, which Pettigrass mentioned is a unique service for the area.

"Just like we would go get your mom or dad, same thing for your dog, your cat, whatever your beloved animal is. We would come in a professional manner and bring your animal to our facility for the process," he said.

