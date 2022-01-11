Katko honors Skaneateles doctor for surgery breakthrough

A Skaneateles doctor was recently recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Dr. Marc Pietropaoli of Victory Sports Medicine was recognized by Rep. John Katko with remarks submitted to the Congressional Record Dec. 24. The occasion for the remarks was Pietropaoli and Victory's recent completion of the first fully FDA-approved bridge-enhanced ACL restoration surgery in the United States.

The surgery can improve outcomes for ACL tears, which 100,000 to 200,000 Americans experience every year, according to a Mayo Clinic study. The surgery is expected to decrease the risk of re-injury and injuries to the opposite knee, feelings of abnormality after recovery and arthritis caused by the injury.

"Pietropaoli and Victory Sports Medicine are on the cutting edge of orthopedic procedures," Katko said in his remarks. "The successful BEAR procedure is among a long list of achievements this team has had and represents a new era of repairing ACL tears."

For more information, visit victorysportsmedicine.com.

