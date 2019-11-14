Rediscover the Fingerlakes Mall! We are more than just your average enclosed shopping center. In addition to larger tenants such as Bass Pro Shops, J.C. Penney and The Great Outdoors, we have over 20 unique, small businesses. These stores offer a large variety of products and services that are difficult to find elsewhere. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30, so stop in and support all of our locally owned businesses.
Saturday, Nov. 16, is a big day at the Fingerlakes Mall. CNY MystiCon will be in the Conference Center beginning at 10 a.m. The Gladius 38 MMA and kickboxing event will be in the Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. However, the biggest event is the arrival of Santa Claus to Bass Pro's Winter Wonderland. Bass Pro will be offering free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts beginning at 4 p.m., and Santa will arrive outside of Bass Pro at 5 p.m. Then join us in the Food Court at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy Christmas carols by local singer Jada Coleman. At 6 p.m., we will light up our 18-foot Christmas tree, followed by more carols until 6:30 p.m.
The Grinch and Cindy Lou are coming back to the Fingerlakes Mall. They will be in Center Court from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 30 until Dec. 22. There is no charge to visit and take your own picture with them.
One weekend a month through May 2020, Track Cinema will be offering a family-friendly movie for just 25 cents per person! Their 25-cent Family Movie Festival will offer classic movies such as "The Lorax," "Storks," "Happy Feet 2" and more. This event also includes "The Polar Express" playing at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 15. Children are welcome to dress in their PJs to make the experience even more fun.
The Fingerlakes Mall is one of the few enclosed shopping centers that still has decorative water fountains. Many people stop to admire our three beautiful fountains and throw in change while making a wish. Every three months, our staff empties the change from the fountains, and a pre-selected nonprofit is given the money to help their organization. If you are a nonprofit with a 501(c)(3), you can fill out a Fountain Fund Application, which can be found on our website at fingerlakesmall.com/charity-programs. You can also email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com to have the application emailed to you, or for more information.
Buck Tucker's Home Cookin', located in the Food Court, will be holding a Friendsgiving fundraiser at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. All proceeds will be donated to the No Kid Hungry foundation. The menu includes roast pork, Yankee stuffing, sauerkraut, homemade gravy and applesauce. The cost is a minimum $10 donation.
Unfortunately, opioid overdose is widespread in Cayuga County. The Fingerlakes Mall is lending a hand by hosting free Narcan training every few months in our Community Room. Narcan is the drug used to counteract the effects of opioids and is used to save the lives of those suffering from an overdose. The class is open to not only first responders, but anyone who wants to be prepared in case they witness an opioid overdose. The training is done by a representative from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, and the next session is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. For more information, or to register for the class, you can call the mall office at (315) 255-1188 or email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
For more information on any of our stores or events, visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find event flyers, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and much more.