Rediscover the Fingerlakes Mall! We are more than just your average enclosed shopping center. In addition to large tenants such as Bass Pro Shops, JC Penney and The Great Outdoors RV Superstore, we have over 20 unique, small businesses. These stores offer a large variety of products and services that are difficult to find elsewhere.
Fingerlakes Mall would like to welcome our new stores, Backyard Sports and Predator Mountainwear. Backyard Sports offers a variety of sports clothing that can be personalized with your name, team, etc. In addition to clothing sales, they do public access shows a couple times a week to discuss local sports, and occasionally have guest celebrity speakers. Predator Mountainwear joins the mall just in time for winter, and offers high-quality ski and winter clothing. Stop in to visit these new stores to see everything they have to offer.
In December, we also welcomed a memorial to the mall. This memorial was created to honor the Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post No. 1776 and the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps. It includes the names of many of the founding members and explains the history of the two groups and all the wonderful things they have done for our community. It is currently on display in front of our conference center and will remain there until spring, when it will be moved to its permanent location in Market Street Park.
Fingerlakes Mall prides itself on being a family-friendly environment. Many of our mall-sponsored events are created with families in mind. Once a month, usually the third Saturday, we hold a Family Fun Day. These themed events can include things such as crafts, fun characters, games, face painting and other fun children's activities. Feb. 15 is our Princess for a Day event. Children are encouraged to dress in their finest outfit. The first 100 children dressed up (girls or boys) will receive a free wand and crown. We will have a stage set up in Center Court for children to show off their fancy outfits. We will also have some of your favorite princesses available to take your picture with. Volunteers will be available to help with hair and makeup. Our Family Fun Day in March will have a superhero theme, and April will be crafting with the Easter Bunny.
Another event to bring the family to is the Track Cinema 25¢ Family Film Festival. One weekend a month, through May, the theater offers a family-friendly movie for just 25 cents per person! At 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 and 19, "Happy Feet 2" will be shown. Future showings include "Storks," "The Lorax," "Hop" and "Bee Movie." Visit trackcinema.com for more information.
For more information on any of our stores or events, visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find event flyers, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and much more.