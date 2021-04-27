Kennedy: Buprenorphine is the 'don't give up on yourself' drug

Have you ever felt defeated? Have you ever felt like no matter where you turn, there are roadblocks? I have. And it is a terrible feeling. I cannot imagine the frustration one must feel when they are suffering from an opioid use disorder and feel they have nowhere to turn. Not only do they struggle with the stigma of having an opioid use disorder, but they struggle with an addiction.
What we know about addiction has evolved over the years. It is no longer considered to be a disorder of willpower; rather, it is now defined as a “treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences” (asam.org/Quality-Science/definition-of-addiction). When we think about a medical disease that is treatable, we often consider medication to be part of the equation. For someone with an opioid use disorder, medication may be part of the equation as well. Buprenorphine, an opioid partial agonist, is an evidence-based medication that can assist someone in their recovery from opioid use disorder. Recently, at Cayuga County Mental Health, this is a medication we have started offering to our clients who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the team that has implemented this into our practice. Here is what I have learned:
• Not everyone is ready for treatment. It is my job to help them figure out what their goals are. Once those goals are established, we can work together to help them achieve them.
• One person’s recovery is going to be different from another’s. It is not my job to decide how someone recovers, only to guide and help them.
• Buprenorphine is a game-changer. It is a safer alternative to using illicit opioids, and can really reduce cravings to use them.
• Buprenorphine is not for everyone. Some people need a higher level of care or choose to withdraw from opioids altogether.
• Not everyone wants to take buprenorphine for an undetermined amount of time. Most would like to not have to take any medication at all.
That list summarizes my experience in treating clients with opioid use disorder. It is not an exhaustive list. Before I conclude this article, though, I feel inclined to share a story with you. I had a young man come into my office a couple of weeks ago. He had recently overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with Narcan (a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose). A few days after that, while sitting in the waiting room at our clinic, he noticed a pamphlet that talked about medications for opioid use disorder. He told me how he decided at that moment, after reading about those medications, that it was either going to be a medication to treat his opioid use disorder or he was going to die. He was started on buprenorphine shortly after that, and was amazed at how good he felt. He no longer had cravings to use heroin and he was now free from the cycle of addiction that almost killed him. He is a bright, energetic young man. He recently got a job. He is in recovery. As he sat there before me, I found myself thinking about the fact that had he not been started on buprenorphine, he would more than likely be dead before his time. Dead. Gone from this world. Someone with that much potential could be gone and their potential never realized. And that, that is what makes treating clients with opioid use disorder so rewarding. A life is saved, and it is a life so worth living.
If you or someone you know is struggling with an opioid use disorder, please contact Cayuga County Mental Health at (315) 253-0341.
Shelyagh Kennedy is a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center and a waivered buprenorphine prescriber. She has no relevant financial relationships to disclose. Kennedy is also a steering committee member of the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.