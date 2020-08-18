Kennedy: Overcoming opioid use disorder takes more than willpower

Imagine for a moment, that you (or your child or someone you love) have a life-threatening disease. We would all like to think that such a horrible disease would never happen to us or someone we know, right? But the reality is that it does happen. And it happens to people regardless of color, race, age or socioeconomic status. Imagine suffering every day with this deadly disease, losing hope, and feeling completely helpless. Now, imagine that there is a medication for this disease, but it is very difficult to obtain for various reasons. The medication, however, when taken as prescribed, is potentially life-saving and proven to reduce the symptoms of this disease.

The life-threatening disease that I am referring to in this instance is opioid use disorder. Opioid use disorder does not discriminate, much like other life-threatening diseases. It is taking the lives of people across America, and in this community, at a rapid rate. But there is a potentially life-saving medication by the name of buprenorphine. It is also known as Suboxone (or several other names depending on the formulation). By taking this medication as prescribed, the risk of death and relapse plummets. By taking this medication as prescribed, those with opioid use disorder have the opportunity to recover and live a better life. They have the opportunity to be more than what their disease has led them to believe they are. However, it can be fairly difficult to obtain this medication, and others like it, in certain communities. The HEALing Communities Study steering committee is committed to making these medications more accessible in Cayuga County.