Kennedy: Overcoming opioid use disorder takes more than willpower

Imagine for a moment, that you (or your child or someone you love) have a life-threatening disease. We would all like to think that such a horrible disease would never happen to us or someone we know, right? But the reality is that it does happen. And it happens to people regardless of color, race, age or socioeconomic status. Imagine suffering every day with this deadly disease, losing hope, and feeling completely helpless. Now, imagine that there is a medication for this disease, but it is very difficult to obtain for various reasons. The medication, however, when taken as prescribed, is potentially life-saving and proven to reduce the symptoms of this disease.
The life-threatening disease that I am referring to in this instance is opioid use disorder. Opioid use disorder does not discriminate, much like other life-threatening diseases. It is taking the lives of people across America, and in this community, at a rapid rate. But there is a potentially life-saving medication by the name of buprenorphine. It is also known as Suboxone (or several other names depending on the formulation). By taking this medication as prescribed, the risk of death and relapse plummets. By taking this medication as prescribed, those with opioid use disorder have the opportunity to recover and live a better life. They have the opportunity to be more than what their disease has led them to believe they are. However, it can be fairly difficult to obtain this medication, and others like it, in certain communities. The HEALing Communities Study steering committee is committed to making these medications more accessible in Cayuga County.
As a committee, we are actively trying to educate the community not only about opioid use disorder, but the potentially life-saving treatments that are available, such as methadone, naltrexone and buprenorphine. Our newest campaign that will launch shortly focuses on these medications and how to obtain them in our community. It also aims to help providers in the community access resources that can assist them in prescribing these medications to patients with opioid use disorder. As potentially life-saving medications, they need to be more accessible to those who need or want them. Our goal is to do just that.
Sadly, there is a stigma attached to opioid use disorder, and therefore, some hesitance to get or give treatment. After reading this, I encourage you to educate yourself on what opioid use disorder is and how to prevent stigma at healtogetherny.org/cayuga. I encourage you to further educate yourself on the treatments available. Some reputable sites are listed at the end of this article. I encourage you to empower yourself with knowledge about the current opioid crisis we are experiencing, because it is not going away without a fight. And, unfortunately, there also may be a time when you or someone you know may need this information.
If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid use disorder, please contact Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, East Hill Medical Center or Syracuse Recovery Services. They are currently providing some or all of the medications listed in this article, in addition to counseling and support.
Resources
1. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: samhsa.gov
2. National Institute of Drug Abuse: drugabuse.gov/drug-topics/opioids/opioid-overdose-crisis
3. Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs Inc., Auburn: chadcounseling.org
4. East Hill Medical Center, Auburn: easthillmedical.com/adult-medicine
5. Helio Health, Syracuse: helio.health
6. Syracuse Recovery Services, Auburn: srsrecovery.org
"With the disease we have, we can't just put everything on pause."
Shelyagh Kennedy is a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center and a waivered buprenorphine prescriber. She is also a member of the steering committee of the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.
