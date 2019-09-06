One of Cayuga County’s best-kept secrets is thriving at the Cayuga Community Health Network. It’s the National Diabetes Prevention Program. If you have health factors that could lead to pre-diabetes and diabetes, or health conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, participating in this program may be the path to your best health. This year-long journey begins with weekly meetings for six months, then monthly meetings for the final six months, as participants experience success.
I can tell you about the program firsthand, because I’m in it. I was attracted to this program for several reasons. I like to approach challenges armed with real data and research. Type 2 diabetes has risen sharply over the past several years. One study projects an increase of 64% in new cases of diabetes that will be diagnosed between 2010 and 2025, with a medical and societal price tag increasing by 72%, or $514 billion. That sweeping statistic is enough to grab anyone’s attention. The good news is that this very National Diabetes Prevention Program, now in communities throughout the country, is making a difference, one person at a time. And it is currently making a difference in mine. They track the results, and the results show it’s working.
The focus is 100% on improving a person’s health through living a healthy lifestyle. Along the way, you will lose weight! However, the overarching goal is to gain control over decisions affecting your health.
Part of what we do is learn, or relearn, basic information about nutrition. We also “unlearn” some long-held beliefs that many of us hold. It may be perfectly OK to weigh yourself every day. The curriculum explores the challenges to eating healthy and staying active, and offers suggestions about setting and keeping goals and staying positive. This all happens in a supportive, interactive environment.
I feel better than I did a year ago. Weight loss is great, but this is even better: A recent routine blood test showed significant improvements in my cholesterol, glucose, triglycerides and BUN (kidney function) levels. I encourage you to check out the Cayuga Community Health Network’s upcoming National Diabetes Prevention Program and give yourself the gift of better health today. You’re worth it!