Kinney Drugs in Auburn to host drug collection

Kinney Drugs will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement to offer safe prescription drug disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Kinney location in Auburn, at 62 Owasco St., will participate in the event. Locations in Seneca Falls, Ithaca and Cicero will participate as well.

Expired and/or leftover controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medication, will be accepted. Sharps will not be accepted.

The collection is free and open to the public.

The chain also offers self-service medication collection kiosks at its locations in Auburn and Moravia.

For more information, visit kinneydrugs.com.

