Kinney locations in Auburn, Moravia add med disposal kiosks

Kinney Drugs has installed self-service medication collection kiosks at its locations in Auburn and Moravia.

Anyone can use the kiosks to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired ones. Prescription and over-the-counter medications for humans and pets, including controlled substances, will be accepted. The kiosks are not for sharps and needles, including EpiPens, nor medical waste, trash or personal care products.

The kiosks were installed in time for National Poison Prevention Week, which is March 20-26.

“It is crucially important to dispose of medications properly to prevent diversion into the wrong hands or the environment. As a pharmacy, Kinney Drugs is dedicated to keeping people healthy, and these disposal sites provide an easy, convenient way to safely dispose of unwanted medications. As a pharmacist and father, I wholeheartedly support doing everything we can to help keep everyone – especially children – safe from harm,” Kinney President John Marraffa said in a news release.

For more information, visit kinneydrugs.com.

