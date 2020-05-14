Knifehand Nutrition: Veteran-owned meal prep business opens in Auburn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2012, Joe Dunaway finished eight years of service with the U.S. Marine Corps. He then returned to Syracuse, where he juggled family with a job in accounting that required him to travel. But something else vied for his time: hunger. Both figuratively and literally.

A competitor by nature, Dunaway tried to squeeze workouts and sports into his schedule. And to stay in optimal shape for those activities, he had to eat healthy and avoid dining out on the road.

So Dunaway began spending his weekends in his Manlius kitchen making all his food for the week. That got the attention of friends and family, and before long, Dunaway was preparing meals for them, too. By the fall of 2017, when people he didn't know were being referred to him for meals, he knew it was time to start Knifehand Nutrition.

The meal prep business, which opened in Auburn in April, offers frozen, plant-based meals through one-time purchases or subscription. They can be ordered in groups of five, 10 or 15 at knifehandnutrition.shop, and shipped to customers. Dunaway, the CEO, named the business after a Marine gesture, but it does involve actual knives in hands, he joked.