A Polish Dinner will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn.

Dinners will include two pigs in the blanket, two pierogies, kapusta and kielbasa. They cost $15, and are available for takeout only.

The dinner is sponsored by the council's ladies auxiliary.

For more information, or to order, call (315) 224-6945.