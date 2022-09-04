 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knitted gloves, hats and scarves sought for Auburn giveaway

Melody Johnson, right, encourages neighborhood women to take hats and gloves that she was giving away in 2021. The outerwear was made by knitters and crocheters connected to the Schweinfurth Art Center and donated to Johnson, owner of Divine Coverings, for the giveaway.

 Provided

Donations of new, handmade gloves, hats and scarves are sought for annual giveaway My Hands Warm Your Heart.

Divine Coverings owner Melody Smith Johnson is seeking the donations to bedazzle with beads, glass diamonds and other embellishments, and then give them to women in need.

This year, the third of the giveaway, donations will go to the Auburn Rescue Mission and The People's Church, an organization serving the south side community in Syracuse.

Knitters connected to the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn made more than 100 pieces for the giveaway last year. They were distributed within minutes at the Auburn Rescue Mission shelter.

Gloves, hats and scarves can be dropped off at the Schweinfurth, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, any time before Oct. 15. Items can also be mailed to the center, to the attention of "Warm Hearts Donation."

