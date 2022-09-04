Knitted gloves, hats and scarves sought for Auburn giveaway

Donations of new, handmade gloves, hats and scarves are sought for annual giveaway My Hands Warm Your Heart.

Divine Coverings owner Melody Smith Johnson is seeking the donations to bedazzle with beads, glass diamonds and other embellishments, and then give them to women in need.

This year, the third of the giveaway, donations will go to the Auburn Rescue Mission and The People's Church, an organization serving the south side community in Syracuse.

Knitters connected to the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn made more than 100 pieces for the giveaway last year. They were distributed within minutes at the Auburn Rescue Mission shelter.

Gloves, hats and scarves can be dropped off at the Schweinfurth, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, any time before Oct. 15. Items can also be mailed to the center, to the attention of "Warm Hearts Donation."