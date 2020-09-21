Kolb: Frequently asked questions from Seymour Library users

Seymour Library staff have been working hard behind the scenes to reimagine and create new ways to offer the services and resources that our community needs. Over the past couple months, the library has been open for lobby and curbside pickup. We have loved seeing everyone, from the families looking for books for their storytimes at home, to DIY-ers who want to try out our cake pan and Discover! Kit collections, and the educators and homeschooling families trying to plan out what their school year will look like. Thank you for your patience, support and questions.
Like everyone else, the library has had to change how we operate, from checking in books, to browsing and programming. We know a lot has changed and we appreciate all of your questions and comments. They have helped library staff to brainstorm new services like our personalized book bundles for kids and our "Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling" webpage.
Here are some of our most frequently asked questions that we have received from library users over the past two months.
"I returned materials to the library yesterday, and those items are still checked out on my card. Why?"
You may have noticed that after you return your items to the library, they still appear on your account for a short period of time. Seymour Library now quarantines items for seven days to stop the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. So, if you return materials on a Monday, they will come off your library account the following Monday. Library users will not incur late fees from this quarantine process.
"If there are no more late fees at Seymour Library, why am I being charged a fee?"
Seymour Library no longer charges late fees when you return items past their due date. However, if you don't return items within a month, you will be charged for the cost of the item. This allows the library to replace the item for others to enjoy.
"What resources does the library offer for homeschooling families and educators?"
The library’s "Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling" page provides lists and descriptions of library resources (both hands-on and online), virtual programs and activities, and community connections — all in one place. Making browsing and finding free (with your library card) educational resources that the library offers, that much easier! For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org/homeschool.
For more frequently asked questions and answers, visit seymourlibrary.org/reopening. And please continue to contact us with your question at (315) 252-2571 or seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org.
Library news and announcements
Personalized bundles for kids and Families
Seymour Library now offers personalized book bundles for kids and families. All you have to do is visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/familybundles and fill out the form. Library staff will take your answers and create a personalized bundle of five items for your child based on their interests! Once your bundle is ready, you will receive a hold notification.
Fanny Seward read-along activity
Children (grades four and up) and their families are invited to listen and read along as Reagan Graney, Seward House Museum intern, brings Fanny Seward to life through historical fiction. Each chapter and accompanying activity sheet will be shared on the library’s "Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling" webpage (seymourlibrary.org/homeschool) and on the Seward House Museums’s website (sewardhouse.org/education).
Seymour Public Library District trustee election
The Seymour Public Library District will hold an election for three trustees on Wednesday, Oct. 28. One trustee will represent the city of Auburn, one trustee will represent the town of Owasco, and one trustee will represent the portion of the town of Sennett that is in the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
For more information about the upcoming election, candidate and voter qualifications, board of trustees representatives, committees and volunteer opportunities, visit seymourlibrary.org/governance.
There will be no budget referendum this year. The Seymour Public Library District will not be asking for a change in the tax levy approved in 2019. Absentee ballots will be made available for the upcoming trustee election. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 for more information.
Lobby and curbside pickup
The library is open for lobby and curbside pickup 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
As library staff prepare for the next stage of our building reopening plan, we will continue to update you on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary), e-newsletter and website (seymourlibrary.org).
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!