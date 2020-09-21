Kolb: Frequently asked questions from Seymour Library users

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seymour Library staff have been working hard behind the scenes to reimagine and create new ways to offer the services and resources that our community needs. Over the past couple months, the library has been open for lobby and curbside pickup. We have loved seeing everyone, from the families looking for books for their storytimes at home, to DIY-ers who want to try out our cake pan and Discover! Kit collections, and the educators and homeschooling families trying to plan out what their school year will look like. Thank you for your patience, support and questions.

Like everyone else, the library has had to change how we operate, from checking in books, to browsing and programming. We know a lot has changed and we appreciate all of your questions and comments. They have helped library staff to brainstorm new services like our personalized book bundles for kids and our "Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling" webpage.

Here are some of our most frequently asked questions that we have received from library users over the past two months.

"I returned materials to the library yesterday, and those items are still checked out on my card. Why?"