Kolb: From cake pans to Discover! Kits, Seymour Library is much more than books

Whenever I give a tour of Seymour Library, one of the things I most frequently hear is: “You have cake pans!?” Not only do we have cake pans, but cookie cutters and cake decorating tools — not to mention books filled with recipes just waiting for you to whip up a tasty creation.

Libraries are more than just books, and Seymour Library offers a variety of hands-on resources for all ages designed to connect, engage and inspire.

Here is your 2022 guide to what you can check out with your Seymour Library card!

Discover and Go Museum Passes and STEAM-powered Museum Pass Kits: Explore new worlds with Seymour Library’s Discover and Go Museum Passes and STEAM-powered Museum Pass Kits that allow you to visit the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Schweinfurth Art Center, Seward House Museum, Sciencenter, Museum of the Earth or Cayuga Nature Center. Learn more at seymourlibrary.org/museum-passes.

Discover! Kits: Discover! Kits allow you to explore a new hobby or interest without having to purchase all of the supplies yourself. Try crochet, calligraphy and quilting, or learn how to play the violin, the ukulele or theremin. You can even check out power tools — yes, we have a Dremel and drill/driver! New this year: Pickleball! Try your hand at pickleball with the library’s newest Discover! Kit, which includes pickleball rackets, balls and a how-to book.

Caregiver kits: These kits are filled with memory-stimulating images and activities that caregivers can use to engage those suffering from memory loss. Get a preview of the kits at seymourlibrary.org/caregiver-kits.

Book group kits: Did you know that the Finger Lakes Library System offers book group kits for all ages? These kits include multiple copies of the featured book (making it easier for everyone in your book group to receive a copy) and discussion questions. Titles include: "Recursion" by Blake Crouch, "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich, "The Truth of Who You Are" by Sheila Myers and more! Explore more titles through the online catalog by searching “book group kit.”

Coming soon

Community Connection: Book & Movie Kits! These kits, which will be available at Seymour Library, will focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. Each kit will include 10 copies of the featured book, an audiobook and a movie that connects to the topic (LGBTQ+, Black rights and disability/visibility). Stay tuned!

Conscious Child Kits: Added in 2021, these kits celebrate diverse voices and help facilitate family discussions about racial equity, identity and justice. Topics include: identity and belonging, immigration and refugees, joy and self-love, justice and systemic racism, and solidarity and activism. Kits are geared towards ages 4 to 7 or 8 to 11 and feature books, discussion questions and lists of further recommended readings.

Learning Backpacks: Learning Backpacks are a fun way for families to explore a variety of topics together. Each backpack contains books and activities centered around a different theme. Themes include: cooking, geography around the world, nature, fossils, gardening and more!

Mental Health Wellness Backpacks & Healing Library: The library’s Mental Health Wellness Backpacks and Healing Library offer families a hands-on way to work through difficult topics and practice self-care. Each kit contains books and activities focused on a different topic: "Practicing Mindfulness," "Understanding Feelings," "I’m Worried," "Death of a Loved One," "Death of a Pet" and "Alzheimer’s and Your Family."

Wonderbooks & Playaways: We have expanded our Wonderbook collection! Look for new titles in the Family Space. Wonderbooks are an all-in-one, audio and book combo (the audio is built into the book!) and a great resource for children who are learning how to read. Looking for more audiobook options? Try a Playaway. These portable media players are preloaded with an entire audiobook and are ready to go at the click of the button. Each player offers a different book; you just plug in your earphones and go! The library offers Playaways for adults, teens and children! eAudiobooks are also available through Libby and Hoopla. Explore the library’s digital collections at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

Light novel collection: This new collection (located near the graphic novel section) features short Japanese serial or standalone novels that often feature manga-style illustrations.

And those are just the highlights! Seymour Library also offers access to mobile hotspots, Empire Passes, games, science tools (including a microscope and telescope), an image converter (allowing you to preserve your family photos into digital files) and access to numerous online resources including Heritage Quest, Mango Languages and NoveList K-8 Plus.

Explore Seymour Library’s hands-on resources at seymourlibrary.org/tools.