Kolb: Get creative this March at Seymour Library

March is National Craft Month, and here at Seymour Library we are inviting you to get creative with us. Whether you are an experienced crafter looking for a community of fellow crafters or a beginner looking for the skills to get started, the library has programs and resources for you!
Introducing Creativebug
The library’s newest online resource, Creativebug, offers thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by artists and designers. It covers everything from the basics, like Beginning Watercolor, Sewing Machine Basics and How to Mend Clothing, to classes meant to spark your creativity, like DIY Home Decor, How to Design Fabric and Creative Bootcamp. With so many choices, you may never stop crafting! All you need is your Seymour Library card and pin. Visit seymourlibrary.org/elibrary to get started. And stay tuned for upcoming crafting classes at the library this spring featuring Creativebug.
Need help setting up your Creativebug account? Seymour Library offers technology and job seeker help from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Receive help with Creativebug along with job applications, resumes, digital downloads (like OverDrive, Hoopla and Kanopy), and computer basics training. Library staff will be available for assistance by appointment, so please sign up at the library's main desk or by calling (315) 252-2571.
Discovery starts here
Trying out a new hobby or craft can be expensive. Seymour Library’s Discover! Kits allow you to explore new hobbies and interests for free with your library card. Discover quilting, jewelry making, watercolor, calligraphy, candle making and more. Pair a Discover! Kit with a class on Creativebug for one fun-filled crafty evening! Visit seymourlibrary.org/tools for the complete list of Discover! Kits and other great resources, including a circulating cake pan collection.
Programs for all ages
Find your community of fellow crafters. The library offers a variety of crafting and art programs each month for all ages.
Looking for some tips, encouragement or a little “me time”? Check out one of these programs for adults:
• Join other artists from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays for painting with acrylics during Paints! Brushes! Canvas! All supplies are provided. Registration is preferred. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.
• Crazy for yarn? Check out Crochet & Chat the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, or Knitting Circle at 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring your projects, chat with friends and get useful tips.
• Love to write? Looking to get feedback on your work or spark creativity on a current project? Check out the library’s Writers' Roundtable from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21. No registration is required. Bring your current project, your favorite writing tools (pens, pencils, paper, laptop, etc.) and join fellow writers for a morning of discussion, constructive criticism and, of course, writing! Refreshments will be provided.
You have free articles remaining.
• Or maybe you are in search of some family friendly fun! Stop by the Children’s Room to create a fun new craft from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Each week we will have a different crafting theme. This month will be foxes (March 11), hedgehogs (March 18) and squirrels (March 25). Check out the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/seymourlibrary) or Instagram (instagram.com/seymour_library) each week for a sneak peak of the upcoming craft!
History on display
The History Discovery Center’s hallway exhibit, "Knit One, Purl One," features 1940s knitting patterns and local history connections.
Share your creations
We would love to see what you are making! Share your crafting creations with us by tagging Seymour Library on Facebook or using the hashtag #seymourcrafts.
For further craft exploration
And of course we have books! Check out these titles for crafting inspiration. All available at Seymour Library:
• "Everyday Watercolor Flowers: A Modern Guide to Painting Blooms, Leaves and Stems Step by Step" by Jenna Rainey
• "Seasonal Scandi Crafts: Over 45 Projects and Quick Ideas for Beautiful Decorations & Gifts" by Christiane Bellstedtd Myers
• "The Artful Parent: Simple Ways to Fill Your Family's Life with Art and Creativity" by Jean Van't Hul
• "Woodcraft: Master the Art of Green Woodworking with Key Techniques and Inspiring Projects" by Barn the Spoon
• "Crochet in a Day: 42 Fast & Fun Projects" by Salena Baca
• "CoffeeHouse Knits: Knitting Patterns and Essays with Robust Flavor" by Kerry Bogert
To discover more information about upcoming programs and resources, visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.