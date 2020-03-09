Kolb: Get creative this March at Seymour Library

Discovery starts here

Trying out a new hobby or craft can be expensive. Seymour Library’s Discover! Kits allow you to explore new hobbies and interests for free with your library card. Discover quilting, jewelry making, watercolor, calligraphy, candle making and more. Pair a Discover! Kit with a class on Creativebug for one fun-filled crafty evening! Visit seymourlibrary.org/tools for the complete list of Discover! Kits and other great resources, including a circulating cake pan collection.

Programs for all ages

Find your community of fellow crafters. The library offers a variety of crafting and art programs each month for all ages.

Looking for some tips, encouragement or a little “me time”? Check out one of these programs for adults:

• Join other artists from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays for painting with acrylics during Paints! Brushes! Canvas! All supplies are provided. Registration is preferred. Please call the library at (315) 252-2571 to register.

• Crazy for yarn? Check out Crochet & Chat the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, or Knitting Circle at 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Bring your projects, chat with friends and get useful tips.