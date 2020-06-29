Kolb: How book pickup works at Seymour Library

Seymour Library is open for takeout, and books are on the menu! Last week, Seymour Library opened for contact-less holds pickup, which is stage one of our reopening plan. Library cardholders can place holds on books and other library materials, then schedule a time for pickup — it’s that easy. While our building still remains closed to the public, library staff is available 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays to place holds, schedule times for pickup and answer your questions.
Here are some tips for “ordering” and picking up your books:
Placing a hold
Have a book title in mind that you want to read? Go to the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org and click on “My Account.” From there you can sign in, browse our collection and place a hold. At this time the option for interlibrary loan is not available, so only items at Seymour Library can be requested. Make sure to set search limits to “Auburn-Seymour Library.” You can also call us at (315) 252-2571 to place a hold on an item for you.
If you want to explore placing a hold online, but have not done it before, visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/reopening and watch our video tutorial: “Discovering My Account (for placing Holds & More) with Seymour Library."
Scheduling pickup
After you have placed your hold, please wait for a call from the library. Staff will set up a time for you to come and pick up your hold requests. Once we have contacted you and set up a time, your items will be checked out to you and ready to pick up at that designated time.
Pickup
When you arrive for pickup, please wear your mask and social distance from other individuals picking up their requested items. You will find your books and other requested items in the library’s side entrance (vestibule). Like before, holds will be arranged alphabetically by the first two letters of your last name, the first letter of your first name, and your middle initial. There are signs in the pickup area to help guide you to find your holds.
Once you locate your holds, you are all set. They have already been checked out to you. Happy reading!
Returns
During this time, the library’s book drop will remain permanently open. You can return your items at any time. The due date for items checked out before the library closed in March is still July 6. All other books/items checked out since the library opened for "takeout" on June 15 will be due back on whatever date is on your checkout slip. If you have a question about when your items are due back, you can view your account online (seymourlibrary.org) or give us a call at the library.
Browsing
Although we are open for takeout, our building is closed to the public and our collection is closed for in-person browsing. We recommend that you browse our collection online or give us a call at the library so that we can help you place a book/item on hold. Library staff is working on putting together new and creative ways that allow you to browse our collection, including book bundles. Coming soon!
Wondering what to read next? Check out our video book reviews by library staff on YouTube, our podcast “We Need To Talk About Books,” and our Facebook page for more staff picks and book recommendations. Visit seymourlibrary.org/reopening to explore further.
24/7 digital collection
Don’t forget that you can still borrow or stream e-books, movies, audiobooks and magazines anytime online with our e-library. Visit seymourlibrary.org/elibrary to get started.
Upcoming
Look out for new virtual programming in July, including our Discover Summer series: “Imagine with Seymour Library.” We will be offering weekly storytimes online hosted by library staff and special guests, a virtual writers group, a family-friendly speaker series and, of course, our StoryWalk at Hoopes Park. New this year: Take-and-make kits for families to do together at home. Each kit will contain books, activities (with materials) and suggested activities to do outdoors. For updates, check our website or email Miss Jill at jhand@seymourlib.org.
We will continue to update you on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/seymourlibrary), e-newsletter and website. Please continue to contact us with your questions at (315) 252-2571 or by email at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
