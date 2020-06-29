Kolb: How book pickup works at Seymour Library

Scheduling pickup

After you have placed your hold, please wait for a call from the library. Staff will set up a time for you to come and pick up your hold requests. Once we have contacted you and set up a time, your items will be checked out to you and ready to pick up at that designated time.

Pickup

When you arrive for pickup, please wear your mask and social distance from other individuals picking up their requested items. You will find your books and other requested items in the library’s side entrance (vestibule). Like before, holds will be arranged alphabetically by the first two letters of your last name, the first letter of your first name, and your middle initial. There are signs in the pickup area to help guide you to find your holds.

Once you locate your holds, you are all set. They have already been checked out to you. Happy reading!

Returns