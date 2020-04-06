Kolb: How Seymour Library is staying connected during COVID-19

Our staff at Seymour Library has been busy shifting from working in our beautiful building, planning and putting on fun programs, to the reality of working from home. Even though the physical building of Seymour Library is closed, we continue to find ways to connect, expand and inspire our community digitally. Our e-resources are available 24/7, we have a weekly e-newsletter with library updates, resource spotlights and links to fun activities, and we post daily on the library’s Facebook page with staff picks, national days, storytimes and more. We know that it is a lot to take in, and library staff has been busy answering your questions through email and Facebook.
Here are some of the most frequently asked questions mixed with some useful tips that we hope will be helpful in navigating Seymour Library online:
Q. Will I get charged late fees on the materials I currently checked out?
A. No late fees: Effective immediately, items you have checked out are not due until May 1. The library’s drop box is currently closed, so please keep the library materials you have.
Q. I don’t have a library card. Can I still get one?
A. Yes! If you don’t have a library card, it’s easy to get one. Visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/using-the-library/how-to/get-a-library-card to fill out the application, then send us an email at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org to obtain your library card number. And don’t worry about needing to update your registration. We've renewed all cards through September.
Q. What kind of e-resources does the library have, and where can I find them?
A. The library offers a variety of e-resources that allow library card holders the opportunity to stream movies, music, magazines, comics, e-books, and e-audio. Much like you might use different movie/tv streaming platforms (like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, etc.) because they give you access to different movies/films, the library’s digital resources give you access to different formats/content as well.
Looking to read an e-book? Try OverDrive and Hoopla.
Interested in listening to e-audio? Try OverDrive, Hoopla and RBdigital.
Magazines: RBdigital
Music: Hoopla
Movies: Kanopy and Hoopla
Comics and graphic novels: OverDrive and Hoopla
There are so many choices, and you can explore them all at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.
Q. What if I want an e-book/e-audio that isn’t available?
A. Email us your request at requests@seymourlib.org and we will look into ordering that title for our e-library collection. There are lots of rules from publishers, so while we can’t always find the title you request, we’ll do our best to get it for you.
Q. How do I sign up for the weekly e-newsletter?
A. If you haven’t been receiving our weekly e-newsletter, you can visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/what-to-read-next and click on the link. Then scroll down and click the box that says "Library news and events” and fill out the subscriber info.
Q. Help, I need ideas of what to do with my kids!?
A. We know this question is on a lot of parents' and caregivers' minds with schools temporarily closed. Here are some fun choices that will also fit into your homeschooling schedule. All are free with your library card.
Creativebug: The library’s newest online resource offers thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by artists and designers. There are classes for all age groups. Working on the art portion of your homeschool curriculum? Choose the "Kids" option under classes and try making galaxy slime, drawing manga, making yarn birds, felt puppets and more! Get started at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.
TumbleBook Library: Watch and listen along as children’s stories from around the world are read aloud. For more helpful resources to keep your kids engaged, visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/kids.
Kanopy Kids: Kanopy, one of the library’s online streaming resources offering access to over 26,000 movies, has an option for kids. Kanopy Kids offers enriching educational and entertaining films and TV series for children.
Visit our Facebook page for links to online storytimes, virtual tours and other fun activities.
And keep up with us on social media. We are working on developing new content to post on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary, including staff picks, an online book club and virtual programming. While new content is being created, you can explore past programs at seymourlibrary.org/pastevents.
We miss our library peeps! Please continue to email us your questions at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org or leave a message at (315) 252-2571 and we’ll get back to you.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
