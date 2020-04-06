Kolb: How Seymour Library is staying connected during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our staff at Seymour Library has been busy shifting from working in our beautiful building, planning and putting on fun programs, to the reality of working from home. Even though the physical building of Seymour Library is closed, we continue to find ways to connect, expand and inspire our community digitally. Our e-resources are available 24/7, we have a weekly e-newsletter with library updates, resource spotlights and links to fun activities, and we post daily on the library’s Facebook page with staff picks, national days, storytimes and more. We know that it is a lot to take in, and library staff has been busy answering your questions through email and Facebook.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions mixed with some useful tips that we hope will be helpful in navigating Seymour Library online:

Q. Will I get charged late fees on the materials I currently checked out?

A. No late fees: Effective immediately, items you have checked out are not due until May 1. The library’s drop box is currently closed, so please keep the library materials you have.

Q. I don’t have a library card. Can I still get one?