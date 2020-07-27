Kolb: Lobby pickup begins at Seymour Library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lobby pickup, stage two of Seymour Library’s reopening plan, started a couple weeks ago, allowing library users access to our main lobby to check out materials. It has been great to see everyone in the building and we appreciate the positive comments — many have expressed happiness at being able to step back inside the library and check out their holds in person. Although our collection remains closed for browsing, library staff have worked hard to create displays of new books and book bundles, available to browse on your way to checkout. There are options for all ages!

So what does stage two entail? Well, you can now place holds on items from other libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System, which means more access to the titles that you want to read. And of course the library’s digital collection remains available 24/7, offering instant access to e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and more!

If you are using our lobby pickup option, you do not have to make an appointment for pickup. Just place your hold online or over the phone, and you will receive an automated message via phone or email when your items are ready.