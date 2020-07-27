Kolb: Lobby pickup begins at Seymour Library

Lobby pickup, stage two of Seymour Library’s reopening plan, started a couple weeks ago, allowing library users access to our main lobby to check out materials. It has been great to see everyone in the building and we appreciate the positive comments — many have expressed happiness at being able to step back inside the library and check out their holds in person. Although our collection remains closed for browsing, library staff have worked hard to create displays of new books and book bundles, available to browse on your way to checkout. There are options for all ages!
So what does stage two entail? Well, you can now place holds on items from other libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System, which means more access to the titles that you want to read. And of course the library’s digital collection remains available 24/7, offering instant access to e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and more!
If you are using our lobby pickup option, you do not have to make an appointment for pickup. Just place your hold online or over the phone, and you will receive an automated message via phone or email when your items are ready.
When you arrive at the library for lobby pickup, please return items to the library’s book drop before entering the lobby to pick up your holds. Library users will be asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing regulations. For more tips on lobby pickup, you can visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/reopening.
We have also introduced a new service, curbside holds pickup, where library staff bring your items right to your car! Our curbside pickup service will be available during library hours: 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Here are some quick tips on how to use curbside:
Request curbside: Place a hold through our online catalog or by calling the library at (315) 252-2571. Once you receive notification that your hold is ready, call the library to request curbside pickup. Library staff will check out your items and schedule a time for you to pick them up.
Arrive for pickup: Please arrive at the library at your scheduled time and look for the sign for curbside pickup. Park in that spot, then call the library at (315) 252-2571 to let us know you are here. Please wear a mask during curbside pickup.
Curbside delivery: Library staff will deliver your holds to your car and you are all set! Returns will be accepted by library staff.
This week's frequently asked question is about returns. You may have noticed that after you return your items to the library, they still appear on your account for a short period of time. Returned items must be quarantined for three days to stop the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. Items will be held for three days after they are returned before being checked in by library staff.
Library news and announcements
Fine-free at Seymour Library: We are excited to announce that Seymour Library is now fine free! The decision came from the library’s board of trustees this month. Library users will no longer be charged fines on items returned late to the library!
Annual donation from the Friends of Seymour Library: A special thank you to the Friends of Seymour Library for their generous donation of $5,000. Support from the Friends allows the library to provide new resources to the community and will go toward “areas of greatest need.” To learn more about the Friends of Seymour Library, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/friendsofseymourlibrary.
#DiscoverSummer2020: This year’s Discover Summer series has gone virtual, and we are inviting all ages to “Imagine” with us through Aug. 1! Did your family receive one of the library’s take-and-make kits this summer? Have you participated in one of our virtual programs or storytimes? Email us a picture of your Discover Summer 2020 journey to seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org and we will share it on the library’s Facebook page! You can also tag us on social media with #seymourlibrary and #discoversummer2020.
For more information about Discover Summer: “Imagine with Seymour Library," visit our website at seymourlibrary.org/discoversummer.
We will continue to update you on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary), e-newsletter and website. Please continue to contact us with your questions at (315) 252-2571 or by email at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!