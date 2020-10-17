Kolb: Seymour Library nearing next reopening phase

Back in March, the building housing our physical collection closed, but Seymour Library remained open virtually, with library staff working from home, developing new ways to connect with our community. In June, the library reopened the building to provide access to our print collections by developing a contactless holds pickup (library takeout), and in July, we opened the lobby to allow library customers to pick up holds and began our curbside delivery service.
Throughout these stages, library staff have worked hard behind the scenes to expand services, following local and state safety guidelines and meeting the needs of our community. We are excited to announce that starting on Nov. 2, the library will move into the third stage of our reopening plan: Express Browsing.
Express Browsing will allow library customers to browse our collection in-person. Here are some of the safety guidelines that we have put in place to help keep library customers and staff safe:
• Please continue to return items to the library’s book drop before entering the building. All returned items will continue to be quarantined for seven days to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.
• Library customers are required to wear a mask in the building and follow physical distancing regulations.
• In compliance with New York state regulations, the library will operate at 50% its regular capacity, meaning the number of people per room will be limited. At this time all library programs will continue to be virtual.
• There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the library and high use areas will be disinfected daily by library staff.
• Due to physical distancing and disinfecting procedures, access to public computers will be by appointment and limited to 45 minute sessions.
• Due to physical distancing, the History Discovery Center will be open by appointment for those researching local history and genealogy.
We will continue to offer:
• Holds pickup: request your books online or over the phone at (315) 252-2571, and you will be notified through email, text or phone call when they are ready.
• Curbside pickup is available upon request.
• Library card sign-up online (seymourlibrary.org/using-the-library/how-to/get-a-library-card) and in-person.
Support Local Journalism
• 24/7 access to our eLibrary (OverDrive, Hoopla, Kanopy, and NoveList.), where library card holders can stream movies, music, eBooks, eAudiobooks and more for free! Explore our eLibrary at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.
• Access to free WiFi on library grounds between 6 a.m. and noon (even when the library is closed).
• Printing services, including new print-from-home options. Call the library for more information.
• 24/7 online browsing: Visit the library’s website and explore our catalogue. Looking for a book recommendation? Library staff have you covered with our video book reviews and library podcast (We Need To Talk About Books) posted every Wednesday on the library’s Facebook page.
We will continue to update you on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary), website (seymourlibrary.org) and through our eNewsletter.
Children’s Room renovation
In preparation for construction, the Children’s Room will be closed. Popular collections from the Children’s Room have been relocated to the library’s new book room. Other collections around the library have been shifted to accommodate the change. The renovations, scheduled to start this winter, are phase one of our building improvement plan, developed from community feedback during the 2018 community discussions. More information will be available in the coming weeks!
Trustee election
Seymour Public Library District will conduct a trustee election from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. The library will be open for voting during these hours. Voters will be asked to follow physical distancing and safety regulations within the library.
Residents of the city of Auburn, the town of Owasco and the town of Sennett will be electing trustees. For more information about the upcoming trustee election, voter qualifications, Board of Trustees representatives, committees and volunteer opportunities, visit seymourlibrary.org/governance.
There will be no budget referendum this year. Seymour Public Library District will not be asking for a change in the tax levy approved in 2019.
Absentee ballots are available. For more information visit seymourlibrary.org/governance/ or call the library at 252-2571.
National Friends virtual meeting
The Friends of Seymour Library will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week. All are welcome. Please email Jackie at jkolb@seymourlib.org for the meeting information.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!