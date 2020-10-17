Kolb: Seymour Library nearing next reopening phase

Back in March, the building housing our physical collection closed, but Seymour Library remained open virtually, with library staff working from home, developing new ways to connect with our community. In June, the library reopened the building to provide access to our print collections by developing a contactless holds pickup (library takeout), and in July, we opened the lobby to allow library customers to pick up holds and began our curbside delivery service.

Throughout these stages, library staff have worked hard behind the scenes to expand services, following local and state safety guidelines and meeting the needs of our community. We are excited to announce that starting on Nov. 2, the library will move into the third stage of our reopening plan: Express Browsing.

Express Browsing will allow library customers to browse our collection in-person. Here are some of the safety guidelines that we have put in place to help keep library customers and staff safe:

• Please continue to return items to the library’s book drop before entering the building. All returned items will continue to be quarantined for seven days to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

• Library customers are required to wear a mask in the building and follow physical distancing regulations.