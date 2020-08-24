Kolb: Seymour Library page offers home-schooling resources

With the start of the school year right around the corner, many families have had to decide whether to send their children back to the classroom, participate in virtual learning or home-school. As families plan what their school year will look like, Seymour Library wants to help. We have created a new web page geared towards students, educators and homeschooling families. Our "Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling" page provides lists and descriptions of library resources (both hands-on and online), virtual programs and activities, and community connections — all in one place. It makes browsing and finding free (with your library card) educational resources that the library offers that much easier!
These resources are meant to help families expand upon their own home-schooling/education curriculum. You can explore the full web page at seymourlibrary.org/homeschool. Here is a sample of what the web page has to offer"
Library resources hands-on and online
Seymour Library offers access to a variety of hands-on and online tools to encourage learning and discovery for children and teens in our community, including learning backpacks, technology and science tools ,digital databases for homework help, and more.
Learning backpacks are a fun way to explore a variety of topics. Each backpack contains books and activities centered around a different theme. So children and families can discover engineering, electricity, rocks and minerals, outer space, telling time, fossils, nature and more together.
Library user power tip: Discover! Kits may be geared towards adults, but are a great resource for parents and caregivers to explore music, art and more with children. Some of the kits include a theremin, violin, ukulele, watercolor and sketching.
Enhance your lesson plan by checking out the library’s telescope, microscope or Google Cardboard.
Kids InfoBits, Opposing Viewpoints in Context, Mango Languages and NoveList K-8 Plus are just some of the online databases available to use with your library card. Learn a new language, get some homework help, or find your next great read!
Our e-library is another great resource to utilize. Many of our e-resources have options for children.
Kanopy Kids offers enriching, educational and entertaining films and TV series for children.
Working on the art portion of your home-school curriculum? CreativeBug offers art and craft video tutorials for all age groups. Choose the "Kids" option under classes and try making galaxy slime, drawing manga or making yarn birds, felt puppets and more!
Virtual programming and field trips
Upcoming educational virtual programs for families will be announced in this section and links to past programs will be available.
Seymour Library will also be collaborating with some of our local community partners to bring you "field trips," programs that highlight our historical and cultural neighbors in Auburn. Visit seymourlibrary.org/homeschool to discover more.
Community power user tip: Many of Auburn’s local museums and arts organizations are opening back up for tours by appointment and offer virtual program options.
Additional resources and community events
At the heart of Seymour Library and this web page is our community. The "Additional Resources and Community Events" section features community events and resources recommended by other libraries and homeschooling families.
As we continue to grow and expand this page, we would love to hear from you. Let us know what books, resources and virtual programs you would like to see offered by emailing us at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org.
Library news and announcements
Caregiver kits: Caregiver kits are a new resource for caregivers of people with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. These kits are filled with memory-stimulating images and activities that caregivers can use to engage those suffering from memory loss. Each kit also contains the book, "A Caregiver's Guide to Dementia: Using Activities and Other Strategies to Prevent, Reduce and Manage Behavioral Symptoms" by Laura N. Gitlin and Catherine Verrier Piersol, with advice for caregivers.
The caregiver kits were purchased through funds from a Finger Lakes Library System Outreach Mini Grant and are available for checkout to any Finger Lakes Library System cardholder. Get a preview of the kits and put them on hold by visiting seymourlibrary.org/caregiver-kits.
Lobby and curbside pickup
The library is open for lobby and curbside pickup 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
We will continue to update you on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/seymourlibrary), e-newsletter, and website (seymourlibrary.org). Please continue to contact us with your questions at (315) 252-2571 or seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org.
