Kolb: Seymour Library page offers home-schooling resources

With the start of the school year right around the corner, many families have had to decide whether to send their children back to the classroom, participate in virtual learning or home-school. As families plan what their school year will look like, Seymour Library wants to help. We have created a new web page geared towards students, educators and homeschooling families. Our "Resources for Educational Exploration & Homeschooling" page provides lists and descriptions of library resources (both hands-on and online), virtual programs and activities, and community connections — all in one place. It makes browsing and finding free (with your library card) educational resources that the library offers that much easier!