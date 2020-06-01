Kolb: Seymour Library staying connected as it prepares to reopen

We have been researching and reviewing other organizations' reopening/safety plans, seeking state and local guidance, meeting weekly with member libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System, and working to put into place new policies and procedures necessary to make reopening possible. This includes finalizing our New York Business Reopen Safety Plan, ordering cleaning and personal protective equipment supplies, training staff on new procedures and guidelines, working through the logistics of social distancing in our historic building, and implementing contact-less holds pickup.

Seymour Library, like many other local libraries and nonprofits, falls under the governor’s shutdown order and subsequent reopening guidelines. As such, we are not included in the state business reopening plan as part of phase one of re-opening, and are awaiting additional state guidance regarding the future reopening of our library. Once we receive state approval to reopen, library staff will return to the building to execute stage one of Seymour Library’s reopening plan, which includes staff training on new safety procedures, preparations for pickup services, opening the book-drop/checking in returns (the library has over 5,000 items checked out!) and implementing social distancing regulations and signage around the building. Stage one of Seymour Library’s reopening plan will take one to two weeks and during this time, the library will remain closed to the public. After this point, we plan to allow library patrons to pick up holds. We’re still working on plans to reopen the building to the public. Everything will be done in stages, and is contingent on state approval.