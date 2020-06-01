Kolb: Seymour Library staying connected as it prepares to reopen

As we navigate through these difficult times together, Seymour Library’s board and staff would like to thank you for your continued patience and support. The outreach from our community on the library’s social media platforms, and through email and phone calls, has been amazing. Many have shared words of encouragement, positive feedback and comments on how much they miss the library. We miss you, too!
The past three months have been a period of constant re-envisioning and restructuring for everyone. Back in March, our priority was to continue serving our community. The question became how do we do that with the physical space of the library being closed. Library staff took on the challenge, and we continue to reach out with a weekly e-newsletter and social media content that highlights digital resources in our collection and spotlights staff picks, storytimes and other activities for all ages. We’ve issued 65 new library cards since the building closed, and you’re using those cards to access the library’s digital resources (OverDrive, Hoopla and Kanopy). Checkouts have gone up an average of 38%!
Over the past month, in addition to creating new content to share on our social media platforms and online programming, library staff have been working diligently with library trustees to create a plan for a phased reopening. There are many challenges and details to work through to ensure the health and safety of our community and staff, which is our priority.
We have been researching and reviewing other organizations' reopening/safety plans, seeking state and local guidance, meeting weekly with member libraries in the Finger Lakes Library System, and working to put into place new policies and procedures necessary to make reopening possible. This includes finalizing our New York Business Reopen Safety Plan, ordering cleaning and personal protective equipment supplies, training staff on new procedures and guidelines, working through the logistics of social distancing in our historic building, and implementing contact-less holds pickup.
Seymour Library, like many other local libraries and nonprofits, falls under the governor’s shutdown order and subsequent reopening guidelines. As such, we are not included in the state business reopening plan as part of phase one of re-opening, and are awaiting additional state guidance regarding the future reopening of our library. Once we receive state approval to reopen, library staff will return to the building to execute stage one of Seymour Library’s reopening plan, which includes staff training on new safety procedures, preparations for pickup services, opening the book-drop/checking in returns (the library has over 5,000 items checked out!) and implementing social distancing regulations and signage around the building. Stage one of Seymour Library’s reopening plan will take one to two weeks and during this time, the library will remain closed to the public. After this point, we plan to allow library patrons to pick up holds. We’re still working on plans to reopen the building to the public. Everything will be done in stages, and is contingent on state approval.
In the weeks to come, we will continue to update you on our progress, our plans for phased reopening, and other important library news. Please hold on to your library materials, as our book drop remains closed. Don’t worry about fines or fees; all items are now due back July 6.
Look out for new programming on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/SeymourLibrary), including a reboot of the library’s podcast “We Need To Talk About Books," where library staff talk about what we are reading; our Writers Roundtable will be going virtual, as will our library book clubs and storytimes. Also in the works: virtual lectures, STEM programs for kids and more staff spotlights and book shares.
Continue to contact us with questions at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org, leave us a message at (315) 252-2571, or message us on Facebook. You can also make a request for digital materials at requests@seymourlib.org.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
