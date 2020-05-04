Kolb: Seymour Library's May events, resources during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently I was asked, “What is the one thing you can't wait to do once things open back up?” I’m sure everyone has a different answer, things that we never thought about, that we were always able to do with such ease — make a hair appointment, go to the gym, get coffee with friends, family dinners, go to the library! Over the past month and a half, we have had to reimagine our world, from working at home to homeschooling to virtual communication with our loved ones. The library has also been reimagining/restructuring, working to connect with our community — the heart of Seymour Library — digitally.

Our social media has become our hub, a place to provide not only information about library resources, but a touch point for connection. A place where together we can continue to talk about books, enjoy storytimes, explore new passion and old interests through virtual programs, encourage lifelong learning with fun activities for all ages, and even cheer each other up during these stressful times. Here are some online highlights that you can look for this May on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

Self-Care Thursdays