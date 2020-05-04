Kolb: Seymour Library's May events, resources during COVID-19

Recently I was asked, “What is the one thing you can't wait to do once things open back up?” I’m sure everyone has a different answer, things that we never thought about, that we were always able to do with such ease — make a hair appointment, go to the gym, get coffee with friends, family dinners, go to the library! Over the past month and a half, we have had to reimagine our world, from working at home to homeschooling to virtual communication with our loved ones. The library has also been reimagining/restructuring, working to connect with our community — the heart of Seymour Library — digitally.
Our social media has become our hub, a place to provide not only information about library resources, but a touch point for connection. A place where together we can continue to talk about books, enjoy storytimes, explore new passion and old interests through virtual programs, encourage lifelong learning with fun activities for all ages, and even cheer each other up during these stressful times. Here are some online highlights that you can look for this May on the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.
Self-Care Thursdays
During these stressful times, we all need to practice a little self-care. Relax and find your zen with yoga for all ages, healthy eating and gardening tips, art how-to videos and more at 3 and 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Tech Tuesdays
We understand that exploring our digital content and e-resources can be challenging. What is an e-library? How do I use Novelist? Did I hear you say Creativebug? Discover the tips and tricks to navigating our website, e-resources and online catalog with video tutorials at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Staff Pick Saturday, What We’re Reading Wednesday, and virtual book clubs
Wondering what to read? Don’t worry, library staff is here for you with our favorite picks.
Check out the library’s Facebook page every Saturday for our top picks, featuring not only books, but movies and music, too — all available to borrow or stream online with your library card.
New this May is What We’re Reading Wednesday, virtual edition. This video series features Seymour Library staff as we discuss the books we are currently reading. It's a combination of pre-recorded and live video. We cannot wait to talk about books with you!
Also coming this May: virtual book clubs. Stay tuned for more information.
Storytime fun
Looking for some storytime fun? Drop by the library's Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for a mix of video storytimes featuring library staff, popular children’s authors and actors.
Introducing Adventures with Mr. Spider! Mr. Spider, a favorite library storytime puppet, will be going on new adventures each week to help promote learning and discovery at home. His adventures will be posted on Facebook. What will he do next!?
Coming soon: Backyard STEM with Miss Jill.
Community connections
The Alzheimer’s Association will be moving its program on legal and financial planning, previously scheduled to be held at the library, online. If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, planning for the future is important. This program will give an overview of pertinent legal documents such as wills, powers of attorney and health care proxies, as well as an overview of financial issues and options like Medicare, Medicaid and veterans benefits. The virtual class will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Register by calling (315) 472-4201 ext. 227. For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit its website at alz.org/cny.
And more...
Every day, library staff works to create new content to share with you. We are excited to have more projects upcoming on the horizon, including a virtual version of our writers groups, Writers Roundtable, our Library Garden Art Challenge, and more virtual programming for children and adults.
Stay connected
Contact us at seymourlibrary@seymourlib.org with questions, leave us a message at (315) 252-2571, or message us on Facebook. You can also make a request for digital materials at requests@seymourlib.org.
Jackie Kolb is community services coordinator at Seymour Library in Auburn. For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!