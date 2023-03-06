Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in the 2023 Seymour Library Community Survey. Data from this survey, community interviews and focus groups will help inform future planning and shape the direction of the library. The library will hold two open houses in April to go over the data collected.

More than 700 individuals took the survey, and there was a lot of love for the library! Many people mentioned how friendly and helpful library staff are, and that the library is a welcoming and safe environment to learn and read. The top reasons for using the library were: to borrow materials (books, digital content, etc.), to use the computers or Wi-Fi, and to attend programs.

While we plan to share more information on the strategic plan, we want to take the opportunity to answer your questions.

Overall, survey takers agreed that renovations have improved their library experience. We want to take a moment to thank everyone for your patience during our renovation projects. Over the past two years, the library has undertaken two major projects: the Richard S. and Jeanne Z. Dunn Family Space and the West Lobby. This has meant collections have been shifted around the building, there have been fewer parking spaces, and, at times, we have had limited accessibility.

We have received a lot of positive feedback from library users, who love the updates made to the Family Space, and the additional sitting/reading areas in the West Lobby. The elevator has been updated and is now available to use.

The roof renovation, which is currently ongoing, is slated to be completed this spring.

Many individuals commented on the importance of programs for all age ranges, and appreciated the variety offered through the library. Also mentioned was the need to expand programming for older children and offer afternoon and weekend opportunities.

Since the library’s newly renovated Family Space reopened in February 2022, the library has fully restarted in-person programs. In 2022, the library offered over 230 programs, up significantly from 2021!

This year, the library has expanded programs for the elementary/middle school age range, adding a Pokémon Club, STEM programs, Chess Club and Crafternoon for kids. These programs take place in the afternoon or on Saturday, to accommodate children in school and families who work during the week. (Learn more about upcoming Family Space programs at seymourlibrary.org/programs.)

Where can you find information about upcoming library programs? For a full list, you can visit the library’s website at seymourlibrary.org/events-classes.

We are also excited to announce that in 2023 the library will be launching a new website that will better accommodate the needs of our community, making it easier to find information about upcoming programs and explore library resources. Stay tuned for more details!

Sign up for the library’s email newsletter at seymourlibrary.org/newsletter, visit us on Facebook (@SeymourLibrary) and Instagram (@seymour_library), or pick up a copy of the library’s print newsletter.

The library also shares upcoming programs on The Citizen's events calendar and The Maroon Monthly, which is sent out to the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

You value books!

One of the main reasons survey takers gave for visiting the library was access to books and other collections. We have come up with a couple tips, based on your feedback.

You will notice that our adult fiction collection is sorted by genres (romance, urban fiction, westerns, horror, crime, etc.) to make browsing easier. Our adult nonfiction collection still uses the Dewey Decimal System. In the Family Space, picturebook categories make it easy for families to find different topics to explore together. Need help locating a book? Library staff are here to help!

Not seeing what you want on our bookshelves? You can place a hold on books and other resources available throughout the Finger Lakes Library System. Once your item arrives, you will receive a notification (set up per your request to email, phone or text).

Did you know that you can request books for the library to purchase? Fill out a request form online at seymourlibrary.org/suggest-a-purchase or at the library!

Looking to connect with a book but can’t make it to the library? Try Books-By-Mail. This easy-to-use service is available to homebound individuals in Cayuga County. For qualifications and more information, please visit seymourlibrary.org/booksbymail.

The dates for the upcoming April open houses will be announced on the library’s website and Facebook page. Thank you again for your support and feedback!