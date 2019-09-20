We need your help!
Owasco Lake provides drinking water to over 44,000 citizens. The Owasco Watershed Lake Association and our members are kicking off a major fundraising campaign to support efforts to improve, preserve and protect Owasco Lake and help raise our voice regarding issues affecting the lake.
This year we’ve focused on two major initiatives to help the lake. The first was the 2019 Stream and Tributary Sampling Program that began in April and ended in June. OWLA is now coordinating with the watershed inspector, the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. These three agencies will soon meet with the property owners of the problem sites to determine next steps.
The second is the ditch remediation program currently underway. OWLA initiated a partnership with the SWCD, the county and local highway departments and the watershed inspector. The objective of this partnership is to “fix” as many as possible of the roadside ditches that have exposed soil in them. Scientists tell us that more than 20 percent of the sediment (and the phosphorus and nitrogen nutrients in that sediment) reaching the lake originates in the ditches themselves during heavy rain events. The corrections are simple: hydroseeding and, where sides or ditch bottoms are steep, lining with rock. You can read about it by visiting owla.org.
Much of the funding to make improvements in the watershed comes from government and private grants just like the ditch remediation grant. And most of the grants require local matching funds to be identified before the grant is approved. That is where we need your help.
• OWLA is seeking your support in providing these local matching funds. Currently, several areas within the watershed that need work to improve Owasco Lake are under consideration. These include:
• Tree plantings to stabilize tributaries and lake shorelines
• Cleaning out the Emerson Park culvert in the northeast corner of the lake to allow the lake water to flow freely into the outlet and improve water quality at the park’s east side swimming beach
• Completing the work currently underway to improve the Veness Brook sub-watershed
• Making improvements to a 500-foot stretch of badly eroded stream bed near Firelane 20E
• Making improvements in the Tributary 46 sub-watershed on the west side of the lake
• Targeting riparian buffers, settling/catch basins, and/or checking dams to reduce sediment entering the lake
• Supporting education and outreach through a "Be Watershed Aware" communication campaign and working with local STEM teachers on appropriate student curricula
• Continuing tributary water quality monitoring to identify "hot spots" requiring additional shovels-in-the-ground improvements
• Creating an automated, integrated in-lake and in-tributary water quality monitoring system to provide faster, more comprehensive data regarding high levels of sediment and nutrients.
These are just a few of the projects and programs under consideration. And as you can see, there is much work to do and much money to raise. You can help by making a donation online at owla.org/donate or by sending a check to OWLA, P.O. Box 1, Auburn, NY 13021. And you can add your voice and become a member of OWLA by visiting owla.org/join. The more members, the louder our voice as we continue to raise issues affecting our lake.
Owasco Lake and all of us who live in this beautiful region thank you.