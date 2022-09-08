Kuhl: Cayuga County offers much in Underground Railroad month

Did you know that September is National Underground Railroad Month? September was chosen as the month to honor and remember the Underground Railroad because it is the month that both Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman escaped from slavery. Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are among the most famous freedom seekers, and they both lived in New York State.

Cayuga County has significant history rooted in the Underground Railroad. Research done by Judith Wellman, New York State historian and researcher specializing in the Underground Railroad identified one hundred sites in Cayuga County and sixty of them in the City of Auburn. The National Parks Service has a program called the “Network to Freedom” which honors locations related to the Underground Railroad. The Network to Freedom currently has over 600 locations nationwide, 12 of which are in Cayuga County, including the following:

Harriet Tubman House in Auburn, Harriet Tubman’s home and farm where she became a landowner, farmer, and philanthropist,

Harriet Tubman Burial Site at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, where she was buried in 1913 after living 93 years, 50 of which she spent in Cayuga County.

Cayuga County Courthouse in Auburn, where you will find the “In memory of Harriet Tubman” plaque erected by the citizens of Auburn in 1914.

David and Martha Wright House Site in Auburn: Although the home no longer stands. You can visit the site of Martha C. Wright’s home who was an ardent abolitionist and friend to Harriet Tubman

Howland Stone Store in Aurora: As part of the Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District, it played a major role in the Underground Railroad and preserves an impressive history.

Seymour Library in Auburn: Aside from being a Network to Freedom site, the library and its many important programs is an ideal location to learn more and do your own personal research.

William and Frances Seward House in Auburn: Avid abolitionists, their basement was used as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The Sewards were also the ones that invited Harriet Tubman to move to Auburn from St. Catharines and sold her property for $1,200 that she built her house on.

These sites are part of our history and are included in nationwide recognition. As Cayuga County residents, we should know these locations well and support them often when friends and family come to visit us. There are numerous events happening around the county to honor and celebrate the significant history of the Underground Railroad including the following:

Sept. 8: Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series: "Harriet Tubman National Historical Park — Present and Future"

Up to Sept. 10: National Park Service: "Hike Through the History of Tubman"

Sept. 17: "All Are Welcome Here: African American Connections to Sherwood"

Sept. 24: - Seward House Museum: Harriet Tubman Specialty Tour

Sept 24: Harriet Tubman: Her Life in Freedom Mural ribbon-cutting ceremony

All month: "Forged in Freedom: The Bond of the Seward Tubman Families"

All month: Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad self-drive tour of Auburn and Cayuga County.

Check out our page (www.tourcayuga.com) and the official Harriet Tubman Bicentennial page (www.harriettubman200.com) for more details. Another perfect way to learn and explore is by heading out to enjoy the beautiful cooler weather and follow two self-drive tours highlighting many of these sites. The Auburn self-drive tour includes 34 sites, and the Cayuga County tour takes you from Fair Haven, Aurora, Sempronius, to Moravia to explore 27 sites. The self-drive tours can be downloaded from your favorite app store by searching “Tubman’s UGRR - Cayuga County” or visiting our website.

This month is of particular importance for us to stop, reflect, respect and learn. Visit the sites that mark our history, ask questions from the curators, reach out to a friend to include them in your journey, and support Black-owned businesses in remembrance and respect of the freedom seekers that passed through Cayuga County as well as the many that stayed and whose families still call Cayuga County home.