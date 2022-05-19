Kuhl: Cayuga County's 7 lakes offer variety of fishing experiences

Now that spring is here and the lakes are starting to see more activity, and with more freshwater frontage than any other county in the New York state, Cayuga County has plenty of activity! Lake life is a way of life in the Finger Lakes during the warmer months, but fishermen and women enjoy the lakes and waterways year-round.

Fishing in Cayuga County is one of our major tourism attractions; visitors will travel great distances to experience the amazing fishing in our many lakes. I will admit that I didn’t grow up fishing, and it has been a learning curve as director of tourism to absorb so much information. I’ve had passionate tutors along the way, including two of our Cayuga County tourism ambassadors, George Fiorille and Michelle Barber, who have provided valuable content for our visitors and patiently explained the fishing world to me. I’ve also learned the in-depth resource that the Department of Environmental Conservation has on fishing, and have found allies in the marketing world who understand the fishing industry. I truly do have the best job in the world!

Our county has seven lakes, and each offers its own fishing experience:

• Lake Ontario: The salmon fishing on Lake Ontario is world-renowned. You can either go out on a charter boat in the Great Lake, or Little Sodus Bay. The two species of Pacific salmon found in Lake Ontario are the chinook and Coho salmon. You can also fish for bass and trout from its bay and from the jetties in Fair Haven.

• Cayuga Lake: During the month of April, you can fish for rainbow trout in adjacent creeks like the Cayuga Inlet, Fall Creek and Salmon Creek. Trout can be found in deeper areas during the summer months, using the method of angling and vertical jigging. The north of the lake offers more fishing for largemouth bass during the spring and summer. Check out Frontenac Park as an excellent boat launch location to enjoy Cayuga Lake.

• Skaneateles Lake: Skaneateles Lake offers a much wider variety of fishing. Here you will find smallmouth, perch and trout, and in recent years, walleye have been found.

• Owasco Lake: South of this lake you can find some good panfish like northern pike and smallmouth bass. Fishing here is very good all year-round, predominating in the months of May, June and September. Owasco Lake is great for ice fishing, depending on the year and how frozen the lake is. Trout ice fishing is exceptional when we have good ice forming around Ensenore Point. Check out the in-depth blog about fishing Owasco Lake on our website. Our fishing ambassador George Fiorille is a wealth of information.

• Cross Lake: Cross Lake is the lake that produces northern pike that can weigh up to 15 pounds. If you are thinking of fishing a pike or a tiger musky, do not forget to use metal line for fish with teeth. You can find many white perch; this fish is also very tasty to pan fry. In this lake, they can grow up to 12 inches and are very tasty.

• Otter Lake: This lake has a lot of vegetation, so it is recommended to use lures that do not get tangled in the weeds. You can fish for largemouth bass and northern pike.

• Duck Lake: This lake, like Otter Lake, is also very vegetated, so it is recommended to use lures that do not get tangled in the weeds. Here you can fish for largemouth bass and tiger musky.

Cayuga County is an ideal fishing destination. Not only is there a great variety of fishing experiences within easy reach, but there is also so much more to do on and off the water! Wineries, breweries, farm-to-table dining, live theater, biking, swimming, kayaking and so much more! Give us a call at (315) 255-1658 to request the Cayuga County Fishing Guide.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments. For more information, visit tourcayuga.com.

