Kuhl: Enjoying Cayuga County's state parks

For many, August signals the end of summer, but the beautiful weather and the longer days are still here for a while. So let’s ensure we spend time together with family, relax a bit more and enjoy the outdoors!

Some of the most dazzling beauty in the Finger Lakes can be found in our New York state parks. From the five waterfalls at Fillmore Glen State Park to the scenic vistas from Long Point to Fair Haven Beach State Park, it doesn’t get much better than this. Picnicking, boating, fishing, bird watching and swimming are some of the amazing, fun activities the whole family will enjoy.

• Long Point State Park just south of Aurora is a perfect access point to Cayuga Lake. Long Point offers a stony beach, a boat launch and a temporary docking area with two concrete ramps, a gazebo, and a picnic area with tables and grills. With approximately 4 miles of trails, you can enjoy a hike through grasslands and mature forests. Whether you bring your boat, kayak or hiking shoes, plan on hanging out until the evening to enjoy stunning sunset views over Cayuga Lake.

• Fair Haven Beach State Park on Lake Ontario is the perfect place to enjoy time on the water with 600 feet of guarded swimming area. It is one of the finest public lakefronts in upstate New York. Located in the beautiful village of Fair Haven, biking is a favorite mode of transportation. Enjoy a ride from the park to the town where you can enjoy Little Sodus Bay, shopping, dining and of course some ice cream!

• Fillmore Glenn State Park in Moravia is a hidden gem! With three well-marked trails you will enjoy an oasis of cool, dense woods leading into a long, narrow gorge, not to mention waterfalls! Hiking the trails, you will encounter five waterfalls; you can enjoy the first one from an accessible spot for all. The park is named after the 13th president of the United States, Millard Fillmore, one of five presidents born in New York state. Fillmore was born in a log cabin nearby, a replica of which can be found near the main parking area and pavilion.

Spending time outside has been proven to be very healthy: mentally, emotionally and physically. Researchers have found that nature simply makes us happy. Let’s be happy with our families, friends or solo. Let’s pack our picnic basket, hiking shoes, swimwear, sunscreen, water bottle and a good book, then head outdoors to explore a new park. Aside from the three above-mentioned state parks, Cayuga County has many county parks that are waiting to be discovered, including Emerson Park, the Sterling Nature Center and the Owasco Flats. Check out the tourism office website or the Cayuga County Parks & Trails website for a full list.

Conservation and preservation are very important, especially when considering our natural spaces. Please respect the “Leave No Trace” principals while you enjoy your time in the parks. You can learn more about Leave No Trace at (lnt.org). These principals include: plan ahead and prepare, travel on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife and be considerate of other visitors. My family always practices, “Take nothing but memories and leave nothing but footprints,” which summarizes these principals for our children in a way they understand and respect.

These are our state parks, let’s enjoy them and protect them.

To help you explore our three state parks, the tourism office will be providing a collection of posters for those who visit all three state parks by this October. Ensure you post #TourCayuga on a social media post when you visit each of the parks, then set up a time to visit our office to pick up your collection by emailing us at info@tourcayuga.com.