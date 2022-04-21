Kuhl: Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail returns with Tubman tribute

The Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail is back! This family-friendly trail is all about the unique sweets and treats that Cayuga County has to offer. Whether it is honey or homemade cookies, this self-guided tour has something to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. The 20 stops along the trail include farmers markets, bakeries, farm stands, stores, ice cream stands, U-picks and cafés, all featuring locally grown or produced sweet treats. From north to south in Cayuga County, it seems like all roads lead to yummy goodness!

Stop by any of the participating locations and pick up the trail brochure, where you will find a pass that can be stamped at each location. This year we’ve also introduced a digital pass, which you can use by scanning the QR codes you will find at the participating locations. Stop at all 20 member businesses for a chance to win the grand prize raffle, plus a $50 Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District shopping card, or stop at any 10 to be entered into a second raffle drawing. The baskets are filled with contributions from the member businesses, with many contributing gift cards for you to enjoy a second go-round the trail! This year, the prize baskets include a special commemorative Sweet Treat Trail bandana to mark the special 2022 season. Mail or drop off your Tasty Tour Pass before Dec. 1 to the Cayuga County Office of Tourism to be included in the raffle.

2022 season dedicated to Harriet Tubman

Harriet “Minty” Tubman, the most successful conductor of the Underground Railroad, chose Auburn in Cayuga County as her hometown. She lived 54 years in freedom in Auburn, where she owned land and grew apples. She also brewed root beer and baked pies and gingerbread to sell to Union soldiers while she fought in the Civil War. 2022 marks her 200th birthday, and therefore the 2022 Sweet Treat Trail season is dedicated to her with these delicious treats:

• Harriet Tubman gingerbread cookie at Café 108 in Auburn

• The Tubman aka The Land of Milk and Honey at Gretchen’s Confections in Auburn

• Strawberry-inspired macarons at Moonflower Macarons in Auburn

• Harriet Hand Pie (apple-strawberry treat) at Morgan’s Half-Acre Produce in Auburn

• Strawberry mint milkshake at New Hope Mills Store & Café in Auburn

• Trailblazer Chili, Pepper "Minty" Mocha and Tubman Truffle at Octane Social House in Auburn

• Harriet’s Root Beer Float at Rudolph’s Sugar Shack in Auburn

• Fresh strawberries at Strawberry Fields Hydroponic Farm in Sennett

• Honey spoons made with real honey (enjoy with tea) at Witmer's Country Market in Sennett

• Minty Strawberry Sundae at Reese’s Dairy Bar in Aurelius

Other participating locations in the 2022 Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail include:

• Dugan’s Country Grill, Aurora

• Fly-By-Night Cookie Co., Fair Haven

• King Ferry Corner Store, King Ferry

• Muzzi’s D’Italia Ice, Weedsport

• Owen Orchards, Sennett

• Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup, Jordan

• Standing Stone Honey Bee Products, Locke

• Taste NY, Auburn

• Village Market, Aurora

• XL Cookie Co., Auburn

Enjoy the beautiful spring skies and take a road trip around our beautiful county as you taste your way through the Sweet Treat Trail. Just a tip: Some of the charm of the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail is that many of the stops are small and family-run, so it is always wise to call ahead and confirm hours before you visit, as hours and other details can be subject to change. Share your experiences with #FLXSweetTreatTrail and follow our social media channels to learn of special events and treats throughout the season. Check us out on FLXSweetTreat.com or facebook.com/FingerLakesSweetTreatTrail.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments. For more information, visit tourcayuga.com.

