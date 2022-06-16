Kuhl: Hollywood’s roots in the Finger Lakes

The “Roaring 20s” found their roar in Auburn.

2022 marks the 100th year of sound on film! The best way to mark this historic anniversary? Our suggestion is to visit the very laboratory where this marvel, the “talkies,” were invented!

In the heart of the state, this small city in Cayuga County has been at the center of U.S. history, shaping revolutions of all kinds. That’s why the city goes by the name History’s Hometown.

In 1922, scientists in a private laboratory in an Auburn backyard, The Case Research Laboratory, ushered in a technology revolution. The goal: bringing sound to the film industry to create “Talkies.”

The story of Theodore Case is a drama worthy of its own Hollywood picture. The gentleman scientist was a lover of fast cars, boats and planes, throwing extravagant parties in his mansions while himself inventing in the 1920s. His life was one of powerful friendships, betrayals, legal wars over patent ownership, and an early retirement built on his shaping of the entertainment industry while his name was forgotten by Hollywood. Visitors can explore this story at the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, where you can explore the Case Research Laboratory itself. See one of the first sound cameras ever made and explore the early days of the film industry at the dawn of the Talkie Era. Go back in time exactly 100 years and see what the brilliant minds of the Finger Lakes were creating!

Thomas Edison had already given up on his failed attempts to make sound films. The film industry had no interest in the available technology ... until Theodore Case recorded the word “hello” on a film strip with perfect clarity and synchronization. The device he created would become known as the Movietone system, and the movie and news industries would never be the same again. The Fox-Case Movitetone to be exact.

Case partnered with William Fox of Fox Film, known today as 20th Century Fox. The story of partnership and working together is as important as the astounding history that has been here in Auburn. From Theodore Case and William Fox to Harriet Tubman and Frances Seward and the (Emily) Howland. Today partnerships between organizations, historic sites and tourism partners ban together to preserve the physical sites and accurately tell the stories of those historic figures and events.

While on site at the Case Research Laboratory, also visit the Caygua Museum of History and Art to get a glimpse into the past of medical oddities and instruments of the in-mansion doctor’s office of the 1850s, Tiffany Glass and beautifully curated exhibits. Currently on exhibit are the “Proof Positive” exploring wine, beer and cider history in Cayuga County as well as the Temperance movement and Prohibition. “Auburn in Harriet Tubman’s Time” featuring Tubman’s devotion to the black community of Auburn and the timeline of important events from the 1860s to beyond 1900. Lastly “In God’s Voice: A Celebration of the Spirituality of Harriet Tubman” by local artist Vanessa Johnson.

Pay your respects to Theodore Case and his family at Fort Hill Cemetery right here in Auburn. Many notable figures are laid to rest here, a few of the collaborations mentioned above such as Harriet Tubman, Frances (and family) Seward, and Doctor Sylvester Willard and Martha Coffin Wright. But don’t end your tour there! Follow the Finger Lakes Film Trail to truly round out the experience. Find sites in Rochester and Ithaca where prolific film writers wrote, directors filmed, and inventors invented! For more information and events put on by the trail visit www.fingerlakesfilmtrail.org.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments. For more information, visit tourcayuga.com.

