Kuhl: Honoring Cayuga County's brave women trailblazers, women business owners

March is Women’s History Month, when we take a moment to reflect on the accomplishments of women throughout history. Women from the Finger Lakes region have had a significant impact on history, and their story is a strong motivator for travel. People from around the country travel to our region to learn more about them, and we should be proud ambassadors of this history. The Cayuga County Office of Tourism, together with Monroe, Ontario and Seneca counties, has developed Brave Women FLX (bravewomenflx.com) to tell the story of these amazing trailblazers and highlight the women business owners of today who have blazed their own trail. Three of the Brave Women trailblazers who called Cayuga County home were:

• Harriet Tubman (1822-1913): Civil War hero, self-made entrepreneur, philanthropist

• Martha Coffin Wright (1806-1875): Diehard suffragist, organizer of the first women’s rights convention

• Frances Seward (1805-1865): Original influencer, fierce antislavery advocate, women’s rights activist

Check out their full bio on the Brave Women FLX website and learn of other regional trailblazers. To learn more about these three amazing women, check out the recently released book “The Agitators” by Dorothy Wickenden. She tells the story of their relationship in beautiful detail set in Auburn.

This March, support women business owners by making a conscious effort to shop at women-owned stores and eat at women-owned restaurants. Stop by Luciana Torous’s 3 Leaf Tea, paired with Erin Schillace’s Zen Den Studio for a healthy boost to your day. Lean more about up-and-coming Laura Hahn from Little Yard Farm and Michelle from Little Cow Ice Cream, whose devotion to local food takes "farm to table" to a whole new level of authenticity (and deliciousness). Visit Fair Haven and engage with the thriving art community, which is fueled by women power. Cayuga County has many women-owned businesses: Engage with the women business owners, get to know their story, and support them through your purchasing power and word-of-mouth promotion of their businesses.

While you’re out supporting women in business around the county, enjoy the amazing beauty of winter and get active in the many Cayuga County parks and trails. Sign up for the Brave Women Winter 100K and enjoy winter’s crisp beauty while hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Put on your hiking boots, snowshoes or skis and head out to Sterling Nature Center, Long Point State Park, Fillmore Glen State Park, Bear Swamp State Forest, Emerson Park and the Auburn-Fleming Trail.

I would like to especially highlight the strong women in craft beverages in Cayuga County, from north to south of our county there are amazing women winemakers, brewers and cider makers. Mark your calendars and plan to participate in the Brave Brews festival March 4-6 in Auburn. With activities such as the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day, the Cayuga Museum’s "Proof Positive" exhibit, Prison City Brewing’s Fire & Ice Festival and special tours at the Seward House Museum, this is an event you will not want to miss.

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com, bravebrewsfest.com or bravewomenflx.com.

Cayuga County is filled with women's empowering stories. Stay tuned to the tourism office’s upcoming blog series as we help tell their stories.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.

