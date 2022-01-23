Kuhl: Honoring our hometown hero Harriet Tubman

In celebration of Black History Month, I need to pause and honor my favorite all-time hero, Harriet Tubman.

Harriet Tubman lived to almost 100 years old and chose to live the latter 54 years right here in Cayuga County. March 2022 marks her 200th birthday, and that is reason to celebrate. Most people know the story of Harriet Tubman as the Underground Railroad conductor, but they know little about her life as a free woman. With the guidance and support of a committee made up of empowered and passionate community members closely linked to Harriet Tubman, the tourism office has been working diligently in developing content to inform and educate our potential visitors to learn about Harriet Tubman’s 54 years in Cayuga County. We would like to share some of these amazing facts with you.

Among many other traits, Harriet Tubman was a:

• Civil War hero. Harriet Tubman served in the U.S. Army during the Civil War, where she was a scout, secret spy, nurse and the first woman in U.S. history to lead a military expedition. When she died in 1913, she was buried with semi-military honors at Fort Hill Cemetery, and in 2021, the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps inducted her into its Hall of Fame.

• Farmer. At a young age, Harriet Tubman was hired out to work as a field hand on a plantation. She tended crops and farm animals. After escaping to freedom and settling in Auburn, she owned and operated her own farm where she raised pigs, grew vegetables and cultivated an apple orchard.

• Cook. Harriet Tubman learned how to cook from her mother, who worked in the kitchen of the “big house” on the plantation where Tubman was born into slavery. During the Civil War, Tubman was paid so little, she supplemented her income by running a restaurant in Beaufort, South Carolina, where she sold root beer, pies and gingerbread to Union soldiers. She baked and brewed during the night after her long day’s work.

• Philanthropist. Selling goods from her garden was one of many ways Harriet Tubman helped raise money to support her humanitarian efforts and to help fund the Tubman Home for Aged and Indigent Negroes. She also pledged $500 to help build the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, where she attended services for 22 years and where she was buried in 1913.

• Suffragist. Believing in the equality of all people, Black and white, male and female, made Harriet Tubman a strong supporter of the women’s rights movement. As a woman who fought for her own freedom and that of others, she toured New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., giving speeches on women’s suffrage. She spoke of her own experiences from slavery and the Civil War, proving that women were equal to men.

I hope this inspires you to learn more about our amazing heroine who represents the best in all of us. We should all to strive to #BeLikeHarriet. We, at the tourism office, choose to celebrate Harriet Tubman not only during Black History Month but year-round and every year. She is a symbol of endurance, compassion, strength and hope. She is known worldwide, and we will proudly welcome visitors to walk in her footsteps and learn of her legacy here in Auburn.

If you’re looking to walk in her footsteps, these are some of the sites in your own backyard where you can learn about Harriet Tubman:

Harriet Tubman Home

Seward House Museum

Fort Hill Cemetery

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Howland Stone Store Museum

New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center

Visit tourcayuga.com for more.

I would like to give a special thanks to the committee and historians who have given us so much of their time, energy and knowledge to guide us in educating potential visitors.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.

