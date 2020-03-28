Kuhl: How to support Cayuga County from home

You're about to read a message that goes against every instinct I have. Please stay home, do not travel. These are times to prioritize health and well-being beyond anything else. This is and will be a two-fold hit. I did say "please stay home," but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support our local businesses. Many of you are or know someone with a small, family-owned business; they are the backbone of our economy, especially in a supportive community like Cayuga County. Our small businesses are our character, our way of life, and they need our help.

What can you do?

• Support our health services; they are severely struggling to keep up right now and things will only get harder in weeks to come. The best way we can help them is to stay out of their way. Stay home!

• If you can afford them, please do to-go meals. We will lose our restaurants if we don’t support them. When getting to-go food, consider your health and that of the employee making and delivering your food. Pay with a credit card. Tip well. Don’t linger. Head home and enjoy your food with your loved ones.