Kuhl: New festival highlights Cayuga County as a birding destination

There is so much to love about the Finger Lakes region, and in particular, Cayuga County. We have such an abundance of historical/cultural products and natural beauties to visit and interact with.
What about birding? Have you considered focusing your vacation on birding? More people are watching birds today as a hobby than ever before. More than 45 million people, with 3.8 million in New York alone, are birdwatchers, according to the findings of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Bird watching is reported as being one of the fastest-growing outdoor activities in America, and it is a major economic driver, generating approximately $1.6 billion in ecotourism revenue annually in New York.
So, what is the big draw? It is a fascinating hobby and one anyone can participate in, and it will inspire you to spend more time in nature, care for your environment and get involved with groups and activities. Bird watching is good for our health and good for the environment, and it only takes a walk outdoors to start appreciating it. Pick up or borrow a pair of binoculars and visit some of Cayuga County’s bird watching spots:
• Sterling Nature Center on Lake Ontario offers a diverse birding habitat with two miles of lake shore, sandy dunes, maritime forest, small ponds, marshland and mixed hardwood forest.
• Howland Island Wildlife Management Area in Port Byron is a globally significant bird staging and breeding area within the Atlantic Flyway.
• Bear Swamp State Forest in Moravia, with its early successional and mature forest habitats, supports a tremendous diversity and abundance of breeding forest bird species.
• Dorothy McIlroy Bird Sanctuary features a number of plants uncommon to the region and some of the highest breeding bird diversity in the state.
The Finger Lakes Birding Festival
From March 26 through March 29, the Sterling Nature Center, Montezuma Audubon Center, Braddock Bay Raptor Research and Onondaga Audubon will partner to offer over 50 family-friendly birding activities to demonstrate the awesome birding activity in our region. The Finger Lakes region is a critically important stopover for millions of waterfowl and birds of prey as they migrate north to their breeding grounds. The event is timed to educate about this migration and offer interactive activities to inspire a new generation of birders, as well as engage the birding enthusiast with expert-led discussions.
“For the Birds” bird-watching guide in Cayuga County
Before you head out on your birding expedition, be sure to pick up “For the Birds: Bird Watching in Cayuga County,” a guide from the Cayuga County Office of Tourism. The guide will give you an introduction to the most common birds in Cayuga County, as well as the top places to bird watch. Give the tourism office a call at (315) 255-1658, send us an email at info@tourcayuga.com or stop by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and ask for the guide at the front desk.
Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. Sources for this column include: fws.gov/birds/bird-enthusiasts/bird-watching/valuing-birds.php; ny.audubon.org/montezuma; and dec.ny.gov.