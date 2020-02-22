Kuhl: New festival highlights Cayuga County as a birding destination

There is so much to love about the Finger Lakes region, and in particular, Cayuga County. We have such an abundance of historical/cultural products and natural beauties to visit and interact with.

What about birding? Have you considered focusing your vacation on birding? More people are watching birds today as a hobby than ever before. More than 45 million people, with 3.8 million in New York alone, are birdwatchers, according to the findings of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Bird watching is reported as being one of the fastest-growing outdoor activities in America, and it is a major economic driver, generating approximately $1.6 billion in ecotourism revenue annually in New York.

So, what is the big draw? It is a fascinating hobby and one anyone can participate in, and it will inspire you to spend more time in nature, care for your environment and get involved with groups and activities. Bird watching is good for our health and good for the environment, and it only takes a walk outdoors to start appreciating it. Pick up or borrow a pair of binoculars and visit some of Cayuga County’s bird watching spots:

• Sterling Nature Center on Lake Ontario offers a diverse birding habitat with two miles of lake shore, sandy dunes, maritime forest, small ponds, marshland and mixed hardwood forest.