Kuhl: Tourism in the time of COVID-19

One of the best parts of my job is that I get to talk about all the wonderful things Cayuga County has to offer, the greatest of which is our community. That is the true character of our destination. We are proud to highlight that part of our name: tOURcayuga. Although we can’t (and shouldn’t) travel right now, we can still sing the praises of our people and businesses. Go online, connect with and support your favorite local businesses, comment on their posts, participate on their live events, and learn more about them today, so you can visit them another day. Remember to use the #SupportCayuga hashtag when you shop online, get curbside dinners, make masks or support our community another way. This is the way we can all connect and share our actions right now.