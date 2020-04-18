Kuhl: Tourism in the time of COVID-19

Tourism is a community of various other industries, including but not limited to lodging, restaurants, museums, parks and entertainment. They all come together to improve the way of life for our residents and offer an enticement for others to enjoy our community while improving our economy. During New York State on PAUSE due to COVID-19, tourism has come to a complete halt. The community that makes up the tourism industry is in real distress. Restaurants, museums, shops and our cultural centers are closed.
Despite the current pain of closure, it is at times like these when you see the real meaning of community. Supporting our health industry and doing all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 is top of mind and the most important action we can take. Our Cayuga community has come together in making masks, assisting the more vulnerable residents by shopping for them and checking in on their needs and health, supporting our businesses by ordering takeout, logging in to view the virtual events available by our cultural establishments and even taking online yoga classes! This overwhelming support of our Cayuga is the true character of our residents.
One of the best parts of my job is that I get to talk about all the wonderful things Cayuga County has to offer, the greatest of which is our community. That is the true character of our destination. We are proud to highlight that part of our name: tOURcayuga. Although we can’t (and shouldn’t) travel right now, we can still sing the praises of our people and businesses. Go online, connect with and support your favorite local businesses, comment on their posts, participate on their live events, and learn more about them today, so you can visit them another day. Remember to use the #SupportCayuga hashtag when you shop online, get curbside dinners, make masks or support our community another way. This is the way we can all connect and share our actions right now.
Our economy and community can bounce back from this adversity; together we will help to keep our businesses open so we can get the jobs back online and restart our economy. Our small businesses are our character and way of life. Above all, this is the time to be proud, this is our Cayuga and we must be ready to sing its praises. Become an ambassador for our destination.
Check out tOURcayuga.com to find listings of places to shop online, get curbside or delivery meals, and see a virtual calendar of events.
#StayHome #TravelTomorrow #SupportCayuga #tOURcayuga
Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.
