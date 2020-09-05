Kuhl: Travel confidently in Cayuga County

Travel this summer required a different kind of planning, and the destinations available for us to visit are different. We are very fortunate to live in a region that has much to offer, so we should take this opportunity to really get to know our own destination and be tourists in our own backyard. "Staycation" has taken on many new meanings this year, and we should delight in the fact that there is a plethora to choose from. Our partners throughout the county and the region are diligently offering a safe, fun and healthy place for you to visit, ensuring that you can #TravelConfidently in Cayuga County. How about you un-plan a getaway this season and pick from the many things to do right around home?