Kuhl: Travel confidently in Cayuga County

Travel this summer required a different kind of planning, and the destinations available for us to visit are different. We are very fortunate to live in a region that has much to offer, so we should take this opportunity to really get to know our own destination and be tourists in our own backyard. "Staycation" has taken on many new meanings this year, and we should delight in the fact that there is a plethora to choose from. Our partners throughout the county and the region are diligently offering a safe, fun and healthy place for you to visit, ensuring that you can #TravelConfidently in Cayuga County. How about you un-plan a getaway this season and pick from the many things to do right around home?
• Wineries and vineyards like Colloca Estate, Heart and Hands and Bright Leaf are requiring mask-wearing while not seated, as well as offering a variety of appetizers and meals to enjoy with your tastings. Live music as part of the overall ambiance is an added bonus, though it can't be advertised or ticketed due to the state's COVID-19 guidance.
• The historical and cultural Sites in Auburn like the Seward House Museum, Cayuga Museum of History & Art, New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and Schweinfurth Art Center are opening back up to the public, offering a unique opportunity to experience the sites in a very private way. Small groups and prior reservations are required by most; please call ahead and double check hours and regulations.
• Museums and cultural sites outside Auburn are also opening, including the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood (open on Saturdays with limited capacity), the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum (open with 18,000 square feet of space so that physical distancing isn’t a challenge) and the Port Byron Erie Canal Heritage Park, which welcomes visitors and has Maude’s footsteps to safely guide you along the exhibits.
• Let’s not forget the amazing restaurant takeout options available. We still have a couple of great months of warmer weather ahead of us to enjoy the outdoor dining, as well as takeout. Head to one of our many great parks and trails to enjoy food from a tasty restaurant, picnic-style. This is another great way to create wonderful memories and be physically distant while remaining social.
• Speaking of hitting the trails, keep in mind proper hiking etiquette. Hike in single file when other hikers are around, explore lesser-used parks and trails to avoid overcrowding, wear your mask when distancing isn’t possible, and please plan ahead and call the parks.
• Cayuga County’s rich agricultural setting offers several delicious opportunities with entertainment. Discover Strawberry Fields Hydroponic Farm and its delicious strawberries and breathtaking sunflower maze. Owens Orchards and Morgan’s Half Acre Produce will both fill your bellies with delights. Check out the rest of the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail for numerous sweet and entertaining stops.
If there’s anything we’ve learned in the past several months, it’s that plans change. In the spirit of rolling with those changes, we’re making it easy for New York staters to "(Un)Plan a Getaway." Explore all of the incredible things to do and places to stay, right in your own backyard! Go to tourcayuga.com for more information and the many great places to visit.
Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.
