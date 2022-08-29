La Rue: 'A Lot Like Forever' and more additions to your must-read list

We’re coming to the end of another summer, and we still haven’t read all the books on our to-read list, yet here I am giving you more great books to add to it.

Anthony Marra is one of the most brilliant authors working today. His debut novel, “A Constellation of Vital Phenomena," set in Chechnya during the time of the Russian invasion, won many literary awards. His latest novel, “Mercury Pictures Presents," is just as fantastic.

Maria fled to Los Angeles from her home country of Italy with her mother after her father was arrested by Mussolini’s minions at the beginning of World War II. She gets a job working as an assistant to the head of Mercury Pictures, and proves herself to be invaluable to her boss.

She excels at guiding movies through the difficult censor process, and has set her sights on becoming a producer. Maria deals with her demanding but fair boss, her strained relationship with her mother and aunts, and an Asian boyfriend who wants desperately to break out of playing stereotypical servant and bad guy roles.

When a young man shows up at the studio, he tells Maria that he has spent the past few years with Maria’s father. Maria feels tremendous guilt over her father’s imprisonment, and helps the young man find work at the studio.

Marra excels at writing many fascinating characters and pulling all their storylines together. We meet famed actor Bela Lugosi, a female set designer and an architect who ends up working for the War Department in an amazing project that is almost too strange to believe (yet it’s true), and Maria’s father, who gives up so much to hold onto his principles.

“Mercury Pictures” is one of the best books I’ve read this year, one I can’t stop thinking about.

Tom Perrotta is another writer whose books I will always seek out. His latest, “Tracy Flick Can’t Win," is a sequel to his excellent 1998 novel “Election” (which was made into a movie with Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick).

It’s been 30 years since Tracy Flick was the ambitious and hardworking high school student running for student body president in “Election." Now, Tracy is the vice principal at the same New Jersey suburban school, and mom to a daughter.

Tracy is still ambitious and hardworking, and when the principal announces his impending retirement, the job should go to Tracy; after all, she does most of the heavy lifting at the school.

She has even been told by the wealthy and influential school board president that the job is hers. But as Tracy has seen that in the past, things don’t always go her way. Women have to work twice as hard, and still don't get their just due.

“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” is another terrific suburban satire that takes on many of the issues of today in a humorous and insightful way. You’ll find yourself rooting for Tracy to win this time.

We go from the suburbs of New Jersey to a small California tourist town in Jennifer Snow’s “A Lot Like Forever." Whitney is the marketing director for tourism in Blue Moon Bay. She works long, hard hours assisting small business owners marketing themselves, and working on events for the town that draw in tourists.

She is engaged to Trent, who owns two local bars. Trent is eager to get married after a seven-year relationship, but Whitney seems hesitant to make the decisions, like wedding colors. Whitney’s mom has Alzheimer’s and recently moved to a facility, and when Whitney isn’t working, she is spending time with her mom.

Trent worries that Whitney has too much on her plate, that she is overdoing it. He is a supportive partner, helping with her mother, but he senses that Whitney is keeping something from him and her best friends, something that she doesn’t want anyone to know.

Whitney’s a proud, independent woman, and as Trent tells her, those are not necessarily always good qualities. When the mayor’s son comes on board as her assistant, she fears he will take her job, a job she needs.

I really liked the small town vibe of “A Lot Like Forever," which is the third book in Jennifer Snow’s Blue Moon Bay series of romances. And anyone who has dealt with Alzheimer’s in their family will appreciate the sensitive, honest manner in which the author writes those scenes.