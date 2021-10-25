La Rue: 'A Marriage' and other memoirs fit for fall

Now that “beach read” season is over, autumn is a time for more serious books, and there are many terrific memoirs out to satisfy those who prefer nonfiction reads.

Eleanor Henderson is a wonderful novelist (“Ten Thousand Saints”) whose latest book is a memoir titled “Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage." Henderson is a professor at Ithaca College, married, with two young sons. For over 20 years she has been dealing with her husband’s chronic illness, which renders him unable to hold a job.

Eleanor and Aaron married at a young age, and that came with its own set of financial and emotional challenges. One day, out of the blue, Aaron found painful rashes on his arm that quickly spread to the rest of his body, followed by lesions all over.

As they worked their way through the maze that is the American health care system, doctors couldn’t agree on a diagnosis, and Aaron became severely depressed to the point where he wouldn’t leave his bedroom. Some doctors felt he had a medical condition, others believed it to be a psychological disorder.

Eleanor had to increasingly shoulder the burden of caring for Aaron and their two young sons, and being the sole breadwinner trying to build her career as a writer. It put a big stress on the marriage, but Eleanor refused to give up on Aaron or their marriage, even when it became a nearly untenable situation.

“Everything I Have Is Yours” is a powerful story, and Eleanor Henderson brilliantly illuminates what it means to love someone so deeply. After the pandemic, it’s a timely read as well.

“Saturday Night Live” star Cecily Stong’s memoir, “This Will All Be Over Soon,” deals more directly with the pandemic. She writes of her year in lockdown, leaving New York City and moving to a small town a few hours away.

Just before the pandemic began, she found out that her younger cousin Owen had a brain tumor that would kill him. Cecily and Owen had a special bond as cousins; she thought he was one of the funniest, kindest people she knew, wise beyond his years. His death devastated her.

Cecily had just begun a new relationship with a guy she really liked when the pandemic hit. Her new boyfriend came down with COVID-19 just as the worst of the pandemic hit New York City, and Strong panicked, searching for information on how to help him.

When one of her favorite people at “Saturday Night Live," a music producer named Hal Wilmer, dies of COVID-19, Strong is thrown for a loop.

“This Will All Be Over Soon” shares not only the terrible year Strong had, but also how she had to dig deep into herself to get through the sadness and isolation. It’s also a tribute to her cousin, whom the reader comes to know through her moving and emotional words. Her loss mirrors the loss that so many people felt over the past 18 months, and she puts into words what many feel.

Qian Julie Wang’s memoir, “Beautiful Country,” covers the years between 7 and 12 in her life. Qian and her mother left China to visit her father in the United States, who came over a few years prior.

Qian and her family overstayed their visas, and their undocumented status overshadows their entire life. Her parents were teachers in China, but in the U.S. they had to take jobs in sweatshops, and even young Qian had to work alongside her mother.

Her parents stressed the importance of not drawing attention to themselves, and never speaking with a policeman or anyone in a government position. Qian went to school with other immigrant children, and she taught herself English by reading books in the library.

She immersed herself in books like “The Babysitters Club," where the characters became her friends. Her parents struggled with their new life in Queens, living in a one-room apartment and sharing a kitchen and bathroom with strangers.

When Qian’s mother becomes seriously ill, she has to be hospitalized for a long time, and that frightens Qian. She throws herself into her schoolwork, and eventually is accepted into a prestigious middle school in Manhattan.

“Beautiful Country” shines a light on what people are willing to sacrifice to live in the United States, for the chance to build a life for their family. Qian puts the reader in her shoes, and we follow her difficult journey through her beautiful writing.

If you read BOOK: “Everything I Have Is Yours” by Eleanor Henderson GRADE: A+ PUBLISHER: Flatiron Books COST: Hardcover, $27.99 LENGTH: 392 pages BOOK: “This Will All Be Over Soon” by Cecily Strong GRADE: A- PUBLISHER: Simon & Schuster COST: Hardcover, $28 LENGTH: 272 pages BOOK: “Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang GRADE: A+ PUBLISHER: Doubleday COST: Hardcover, $28.95 LENGTH: 305 pages

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

