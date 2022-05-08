La Rue: A perfect book for Mothers Day

Mother's Day is today, a day to celebrate mothers and their importance to families, and this month’s Book Report has a book that perfectly personifies that theme.

New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani has written her 20th book, “The Good Left Undone,” an epic multigenerational family story that spans both time and place.

Matelda Cabrelli Roffo is the stylish 81-year-old matriarch of the Cabrelli family. Her family has been cutting and designing jewelry for generations in Viareggio, Italy, and her grandfather created many religious items for the Vatican.

Matelda has earned the reputation of being brusque, not afraid to share her opinion with anyone. She still attends Mass daily, and she “reflected on past hurts done to her and took stock of those she had perpetrated on others,” examining her conscience as the nuns taught her.

“When Matelda was young, she chased time to get what she wanted. Now she chased time to hold on to it.” As Matelda reflects on her life, she realizes that “a family is only as strong as its stories” and she wants to share her mother’s stories with her great-granddaughter, Anina.

Domenica Cabrelli grew up in Viareggio, and her best friend was Silvio, raised by single mother and ignored by a father who refused to acknowledge him. Silvio was the frequent target of attacks from boys in the town, both physical and emotional. But Domenica was always by his side until the day Silvio leaves Viareggio behind.

Medicine fascinated Domenica and she became a nurse, working with the village doctor. She was an extremely competent and compassionate nurse, but she soon ran afoul of the parish priest and was sent away to France to work in a hospital run by nuns.

While in Marseille, World War II loomed on France’s doorstep and Domenica met a handsome Scottish sea captain, John McVicars. John and Domenica began spending time together and they soon fell in love, but war intervened and they were separated.

As the Nazis invaded France, Domenica was sent by the nuns to Scotland for her own safety. There she found many of her own countrymen who had settled in Scotland. When Mussolini aligned Italy with the Nazi government in WWII, Italians were feared to be spies, and they were rounded up, arrested, and moved to compounds, and some were going to be put on boats to Canada to stay for the duration of the war.

Many people (Trigiani included) did not know about Italians living in Great Britain being rounded up during WWII, and this section of the book has some powerful scenes. Italian men (including Don Fracassi, a local priest in Manchester) packed a few clothes, bread and cheese, and calmly accompanied the police sent to take them away.

The men share food and drink with each other, and Don Fracassi set up an altar with his altar cloth, chalice, paten and pyx and said Mass for his fellow countrymen. Don Fracassi does his best to comfort the men as they await their fate.

As someone who grew up around priests and nuns, I appreciated Trigiani’s characterizations of nuns and priests in “The Good Left Undone.” The nuns who taught Domenica and ran the hospitals where she worked were kind to her, exhibited strength, and cared for their patients. It was nuns in Scotland who took in Domenica when she needed it most.

When Matelda’s great-granddaughter Anina began to question whether she should marry her fiancé, she and her fiancé visited the local priest for guidance. He listened carefully to the concerns of both of them and gave them sound advice- “Forgive. Forget. Repeat.”

Matelda relates her story of living in a convent in Scotland with her mother until she was 5 years old, and their return to Viareggio to Domenica’s family. We learn what happened to Domenica and Matelda, and how Silvio returns to Domenica’s life.

As always, Trigiani’s book is a treat for all the senses. Close you eyes and you can see the beautifully crafted jewelry "glistening like ribbon candy.” You can hear the snapping of the tents in the wind at Carnevale, smell the apple strudel baking, and taste the cherry cake.

“The Good Left Undone” has so many layers to it, you’ll find yourself reflecting on your family’s stories. It’s Adriana Trigiani’s best novel yet, exquisitely written, one that is perfect for book clubs with so much to discuss. I give it my highest recommendation.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

