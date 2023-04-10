Spring is here, and with it comes a bloom of terrific reading.

Starting with a good cozy mystery, Jessie Q. Sutanto’s “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For Murderers” introduces readers to 60-year-old widow Vera Wong, owner of Vera Wang’s Famous Tea House (which is neither famous nor owned by designer Vera Wang) in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Vera begins each day at 4:30 a.m. texting her son asking him why is he is not up yet, as he “has a whole world to conquer.” Upon returning home for her daily morning walk, Vera discovers the dead body of a man in her tea house.

When the police arrive, Vera is disappointed in their lack of concern that the man was murdered. She takes it upon herself to find the killer, and she narrows the suspects to four people: the man’s widow, his brother, a woman who claims to be a true crime podcaster, and a man who claims to be a reporter.

Vera speaks her mind freely, and what she says is often hilarious and sometimes inappropriate. I hope we see more of Vera Wong in subsequent books, although I do take exception that the author refers to the 60-year-old Vera as “elderly."

Another lighthearted read is Annabel Monaghan’s “Nora Goes Off Script.” Nora is a thirtysomething woman who makes a living writing scripts for Hallmark-type romance movies.

Her latest script, "The Tea House" (yes, another tea house), is a departure, a movie based on her own life after her husband deserts her and their two young children. This movie is a big budget affair, starring the famous movie star Leo Vance.

The movie is filming some scenes at her home in upstate New York, and Leo and company have camped out on her lawn. She finds Leo sitting in her kitchen doing her daily newspaper crossword and befriending her children.

When Leo decides he need a break from Hollywood, he moves into Nora’s tea house and ingratiates himself into her small town and Nora’s life. Nora and Leo begin a romance, and just when Nora feels like she and Leo could be something permanent, he has to go back to Hollywood, but he promises he will be back.

Leo doesn’t come back, and Nora writes another script about Leo and their broken romance that becomes a hit. Can they find their way back to each other? “Nora Goes Off Script” is charming and sweet, a lovely story that I admit made me tear up at the end (in a good way).

Spring is good for historical fiction readers. Maisie Dobbs fans expect a new book in Jacqueline Winspear’s popular series every March, but this year Winspear give us a new character in her novel “The White Lady.”

Elinor White is a mysterious woman who lives in small grace-and-favor home gifted to her by the British government for her service during World War II. She keeps to herself in the small rural area she lives in outside London.

Elinor reluctantly becomes involved in her neighbors’ lives when she discovers the young father is trying to break free of his notorious crime family.

As teenagers, Elinor and her sister were recruited as resistance spies in Belgium during World War I. After they move to England with their mother, Elinor ends up working for the British government during World War II due to her previous experience.

Winspear creates another fascinating and fully realized character in Elinor White, and it will be interesting to see if we get more of Elinor in the future. Maybe her path crosses with Maisie Dobbs?

Lauren Willig’s newest historical fiction, “Two Wars and A Wedding,” takes a character from last year’s “Band of Sisters” and shares her story before her World War I adventures.

Betsy Hayes travels to Athens in 1896 intending to work on an archeology excavation. She is told that women are not allowed to participate in digs, and when war breaks out between Greece and Turkey, Betsy becomes a nurse.

After she sees the horrors of war up close, she gives up nursing but is drawn back in when her friend Ava travels to Cuba during the Spanish-American War with the Red Cross as a nurse. Betsy wants to save Ava and offers to take her place.

Once again, Willig brings these characters to vivid life, and anyone who thinks that women are the weaker sex are quickly disavowed of that notion reading her riveting and thoroughly researched historical novels.

If you read BOOK: “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For Murderers” By Jessie Q. Sutanto GRADE: A PUBLISHER: Berkley COST: Trade paperback, $17 LENGTH: 352 pages BOOK: “Nora Goes Off Script” by Annabel Monaghan GRADE: A+ PUBLISHER: Putnam COST: Trade paperback, $17 LENGTH: 304 pages BOOK: “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear GRADE: A PUBLISHER: Harper COST: Hardcover, $30 LENGTH: 336 pages BOOK: “Two Weddings and A War” by Lauren Willig GRADE: A+ PUBLISHER: William Morrow COST: Hardcover, $32 LENGTH: 435 pages