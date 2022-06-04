La Rue: 'Albert Entwistle' and other summer reading recommendations

Now that we have passed the unofficial start to summer with Memorial Day, it’s time to look forward to summer reading. Whether you read on the beach, at the pool or on your front porch with a cool glass of lemonade, I’ve put together some suggestions for books to add to your summer reading list.

If you’re looking for a "feel good" book, pick up Matt Cain’s “The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle.” Albert is a postman in an English town, nearing his 65th birthday. He lives alone, doesn’t have friends and doesn’t share his life with coworkers. When he is told that he must retire in a few months, Albert decides to open up to his coworkers and the people on his route, and be honest about who he really is. He makes friends and a plan to find the man he loved many years ago. This is a heartwarming story that will restore your faith in humanity. If you read “The Guncle," you’ll love this one.

There are quite a few books out that just say "summer." Jessica Anya Blau’s “Mary Jane” is set in the 1970s in a Baltimore suburb. Mary Jane is a lonely teenager, the only child of conservative parents, who is hired to babysit for a local psychiatrist’s child for the summer. The doctor’s family is the complete opposite of Mary Jane’s, and her eyes are opened to an entirely new world.

Travel to the wealthy enclave of Rhode Island in “The Lost Summers of Newport” by the team of Lauren Willig, Beatriz Williams and Karen White. Set in three different time periods, in 2019 a young producer is working to restore a few rooms in an historic Newport mansion for a reality television show. The family who owns the home doesn’t want her there, and the story also takes place in the Gilded Age of 1899 as well as 1958 as dangerous secrets that the family’s matriarch doesn’t want anyone to know come to light.

Jennifer Weiner’s new novel, “The Summer Place," is about a wedding set to take place at a family beach house on Cape Cod. As the extended family all comes together to celebrate, secrets, misunderstandings and arguments ensue. (You know, the usual family stuff.)

If you like a mystery, pick up Katie Gutierrez’s debut novel, “More Than You’ll Ever Know." In 1985, Lora is leading a double life and is caught when one husband murders the other. A true crime writer delves into the case in 2017, and it brings Lora back into the spotlight. This one has earned great buzz from readers and critics.

For the true crime podcast/TV show fan, Kathryn Miles “Trailed” follows journalist Miles as she is determined to discover who murdered two young women in 1996 in the Shenandoah National Park. Miles meets with the police involved in the case, FBI forensic experts and friends and family of the women to find out who killed the women and why.

If you’re a golfer, Bob Harig’s “Tiger & Phil” is for you. Haig is the senior golf writer for ESPN.com, and has been following the careers and rivalry of Tiger Woods and Phil Michelson since the beginning, interviewing both men many times over the years. This one would make a good Father’s Day gift.

Laura L. Engel’s “You’ll Forget This Ever Happened” shares her true story about living in a maternity home as a teenager in New Orleans in 1967 and being forced to give up her son for adoption. It’s a heartbreaking, moving memoir.

Jennifer Close’s novel “Marrying the Ketchups” is set in an Irish family restaurant in a Chicago suburb. When the Sullivan patriarch and owner of J.P. Sullivan’s passes away during the 2016 World Series, it throws the family into turmoil. Daughter Gretchen comes home from a failed music career in New York City, her sister Jane’s marriage is falling apart, and cousin Teddy, who has been running the restaurant, is facing personal challenges as they all come to terms with what they want from their lives. It’s a terrific family story.

Karina Yan Glaser’s “A Duet For Home” is a family story for young people. When June and her family have to move to a homeless shelter in New York City, she is devastated that she can’t bring her viola. She is befriended by a young boy named Tyrell, who shows her the neighborhood. It’s a beautiful story of friendship and family.

I hope you have a great summer filled with wonderful books.

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

