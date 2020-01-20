La Rue: 'All the Ways' and 'American Dirt' a great start to decade in novels

January 2020 starts off the decade with two wonderful novels for readers to get totally lost in: “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” a triple timeline saga by authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White (collectively known as Team W), and Jeanine Cummins' “American Dirt.” Both deal with the humanity and inhumanity that people exhibit.
“All The Ways We Said Goodbye” opens up in 1964 on an estate in Devonshire, England. Babs is still mourning the recent loss of her beloved husband, Kit, who spent time in a prisoner of war camp in Germany during World War II.
Babs receives a letter from an American lawyer whose father also fought in WWII and is now dying. He asks Babs to meet him at the Ritz Hotel in Paris to discuss La Fleur, a famous female French spy whom Kit knew, and who betrayed his father.
Aurelie is a young French woman living with her mother at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1914 during World War I. Aurelie’s mother entertains German writers and philosophers in her salon, much to the dismay of Aurelie.
When Aurelie leaves Paris to go to her father’s ancestral estate in the countryside, the German army is not far behind, and they confiscate her family’s estate to make it their headquarters during the invasion. The Germans take over the town and force the townspeople into starvation and humiliation. Aurelie does her best to help her friends, even at risk to her own life.
Daisy lives with her American-born grandmother at the Paris Ritz in 1942 during WWII. Daisy’s grandmother is part of the Resistance, and soon Daisy helps the cause by delivering messages hidden in books from the local bookstore.
All these stories collide, and part of the fun is watching these three authors skillfully blend their storylines together to create one taut mystery. Who was La Fleur, and what is her connection with all three women?
Fans of Team W’s previous two books — “The Forgotten Room” and “The Glass Ocean” — will enjoy the cameo appearances by characters from them (especially the annoying Prunella Schuyler) in this latest one. If you are an historical fiction fan who likes a good mystery, pick up “All The Ways We Said Goodbye,” I highly recommend it.
Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt” tackles a more current topic: migrants seeking asylum at the Mexican border with the United States. The book opens with a family being massacred by a drug cartel in Acapulco.
Lydia and Luca, her 8-year-old son, manage to hide and escape the slaughter, and soon they are on the run from the cartel leader who has a personal relationship with Lydia. The first scene of the book is so harrowing, you’ll find yourself holding your breath until it is over.
Having no time to mourn her family, Lydia knows she must take Luca and head north to the United States if they are to survive. The cartel leader will have people looking for them to kill them.
The best way for Lydia to escape is to ride the trains north. She and Luca meet other migrants doing the same thing. They find two teenage girls who show them how to jump from an overpass onto the top of the train, where there are countless other migrants.
“American Dirt” gives the reader a perspective on a topical issue that most of us only read about in the newspaper. Through Lydia and Luca’s journey, we see the best of humanity — people who bring the migrants food and water, churches who run overnight shelters and share advice and concern.
We also see the worst of humanity — people who take advantage of the migrants. There are corrupt police, and cartel members who use violence and intimidation to extort money and physically abuse women.
Author Don Winslow called “American Dirt” “The Grapes of Wrath” for our times, and that is such an apt description. But it is also a story about a mother’s love and determination to save her child, and in that manner it reminded me of Emma Donoghue’s “Room,” about a young woman locked in a room with her young son who decides she must save his life by escaping.
“American Dirt” is at turns heart-pounding and heartbreaking. Good fiction creates empathy in the reader, and that is exactly what “American Dirt” does. You see how innocent people, just living their lives, get caught up in horror. It is a stunning, important novel, one that everyone should read.
