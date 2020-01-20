La Rue: 'All the Ways' and 'American Dirt' a great start to decade in novels

The best way for Lydia to escape is to ride the trains north. She and Luca meet other migrants doing the same thing. They find two teenage girls who show them how to jump from an overpass onto the top of the train, where there are countless other migrants.

“American Dirt” gives the reader a perspective on a topical issue that most of us only read about in the newspaper. Through Lydia and Luca’s journey, we see the best of humanity — people who bring the migrants food and water, churches who run overnight shelters and share advice and concern.

We also see the worst of humanity — people who take advantage of the migrants. There are corrupt police, and cartel members who use violence and intimidation to extort money and physically abuse women.

Author Don Winslow called “American Dirt” “The Grapes of Wrath” for our times, and that is such an apt description. But it is also a story about a mother’s love and determination to save her child, and in that manner it reminded me of Emma Donoghue’s “Room,” about a young woman locked in a room with her young son who decides she must save his life by escaping.

“American Dirt” is at turns heart-pounding and heartbreaking. Good fiction creates empathy in the reader, and that is exactly what “American Dirt” does. You see how innocent people, just living their lives, get caught up in horror. It is a stunning, important novel, one that everyone should read.

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0