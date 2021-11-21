La Rue: Book gift ideas for everyone on your list

It’s time for my annual Books Are Great Gifts Guide for everyone on your holiday list. Books are easy to wrap, and never the wrong color or size — they’re the perfect gift!

With people traveling again, National Geographic’s fantastic coffee table books are perfect for the adventurer or armchair traveler on your list. Their “100 Perfect Weekends” and “Ultimate Journeys For Two” fit the bill. History fans will enjoy “The 21st Century: Photographs From The Image Collection” and birders must have “Complete Birds of North America."

There are many wonderful biographies out now. For your well-informed aunt, “Cokie," a biography of groundbreaking newsperson Cokie Roberts by her husband, Steve V. Roberts, or Katie Couric’s memoir “Going There” would be appreciated. The TVLand and MeTV fan will enjoy Ron and Clint Howard’s memoir, “The Boys," a love letter to their parents.

Qian Julie Wang’s moving memoir about growing up as an undocumented immigrant in Queens was a Read With Jenna pick. Your uncle will get a kick out of John “Chick” Donohue and J.T. Molloy’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” a true story about a New York City bartender who travels to Vietnam during the middle of the war to deliver beer to his regular customers.

The tennis aficionado will relish Billie Jean King’s enlightening memoir, “All In." For your son-in-law the baseball fanatic, Joe Posnanski’s “The Baseball 100” is an all-encompassing review of the top 100 players ever. For the Syracuse basketball lover, Carmelo Anthony’s memoir “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” shares his story of growing up in the tough housing projects of Red Hook and Baltimore.

For your cousin who spent last year binge-watching TV, Mike Roe’s “The 30 Rock Book” takes a deep dive into every episode of the comedy. “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin” by Brian Baumgartner and Ben Silverman is for the uber-“Office" fan. If your dad binged “The Sopranos," he’ll love “Woke Up This Morning” by cast members Michael Imperioli and Steven Schirripa.

For your neighbor whose TV is always tuned to the Food Network, “Trisha’s Kitchen” by country star and Food Network host Trisha Yearwood is filled with tasty recipes. Pair it with a pretty tea towel and a Trisha Yearwood CD for a special touch. If you know someone who loved Stanley Tucci’s Italian travel and food show on CNN, his memoir, “Taste,” is perfect.

Your best girlfriend will love Helen Ellis’s funny and touching essay collection, “Bring Your Baggage and Pack Light." For your Peloton-riding friend who loves to laugh, Laurie Gelman’s novel “Yoga Pant Nation” will keep her in stitches.

Your sister who enjoys good glass of rosé wine will like Jamie Brenner’s “Blush," a novel about a family who owns a Long Island winery. Beck Dorey-Stein’s novel “Rock the Boat” is good for your pal who is missing her summer vacation at the Jersey Shore right about now.

Many people enjoy historical fiction, and there are lots of good ones to go around. Lauren Willig’s “Band of Sisters” builds her fascinating story around the real women of Smith College who went to France during World War I to help villagers displaced by war. Susan Elia MacNeal’s “The Hollywood Spy” takes her London-based heroine Maggie Hope to Hollywood during World War II to investigate a woman’s drowning. She finds a big Ku Klux Klan presence and a Nazi connection that complicate her investigation.

Naomi Hirahara’s novel “Clark and Division” shares the story of a first-generation Japanese-American woman who wants to find out why her sister died after their family’s time spent in a California internment camp during WWII. Beatriz William’s “Our Woman in Moscow” is set during the Cold War, with a woman looking for information about her sister who disappeared after the sister’s husband was outed as a Russian spy.

For the kiddies, the children's book concierge from the Book Cellar in New York City had suggestions. For the littlest ones, “One, Two, Grandma Loves You” by Shelly Becker and Dan Yaccarino counts down all the fun things they will do with grandma. Fans of the “Wimpy Kid” and “Dog Man” series have a new one to try: Ben Yokoyama and "The Cookie Chronicles" from Matt Swanson and Robbi Behr. Young adults who devoured Victoria Aveyard’s “Red Queen” series should start her new series, “Realm Breaker."

Happy Thanksgiving and happy shopping to all!

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

