La Rue: Dive into some 'serious' fall reads

V.E. Schwab is best known for her young adult fantasy novels, but her newest novel, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” is geared towards adults. Addie LaRue is a young woman who, in 1714 France, runs away from an arranged marriage to a widower.

In the woods, she meets the form of a man who promises her the life she wants — freedom to choose how to live, whom to love, what to be. The only catch is that in exchange for this life, she must give her soul over to him. Addie agrees, but only if she can give up her soul when she is done living her life.

This Faustian bargain allows Addie to make her own life choices with one caveat, no one will remember her. Once she is out of their sight, it is as if they never saw her before. This makes for a very lonely life for Addie. She can’t hold a job or have a relationship; she is forever a stranger.

The only one who knows her is the fallen god who gave her this life. He shows up from time to time, and Addie’s exchanges with him are intriguing and tension-filled. He seems particularly drawn to Addie.

Three hundred years later, in 2014 New York City, Addie meets Henry in a used bookstore and he remembers her name. How is this possible? Henry and Addie begin to spend time together, and everything changes for Addie. Could this be the life she has always wanted?