La Rue: 'Dream Girl' and other compulsive summer reads

Anne Leigh Parrish continues her wonderful series about the Dugan family in her novel “A Winter Night." We first met the Dugans in “Our Love Could Light The World," a series of linked stories, and their story continued in the novels “The Amendment” and “Maggie’s Ruse."

Oldest daughter Angie takes center stage in this beautifully written story. Angie is 34, working as a social worker in adult care/nursing home. She is seeing Matt, a bartender and friend of her brother, and so far it’s going well.

After some disastrous relationships, Angie has trust issues. She is seeing a therapist to help her work through it. Angie has always been the one to care for her father, a recovering alcoholic who is remarried, but as his life seems to veering off course, Angie is called in to help him once again.

It’s great to reconnect with the Dugan family, and Parrish writes dialogue that just crackles with honesty, like mother Lavinia saying that her ex-husband’s “promises are never false. They’re just seldom kept.” Or when Lavinia says, “if you want your marriage to work, you have to rise up to meet it.” (Lavinia gets the best lines.)

The Dugan family lives in the Finger Lakes region, and readers will be able to relate to many of settings and character. And with the extreme heat we have been experiencing, a book set in a central New York winter is a welcome distraction. “A Winter Night” is a moving character study, and I highly recommend it.

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

