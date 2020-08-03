La Rue: 'Eliza,' 'Musical Chairs' are relatable reads

Amy Poeppel’s new novel “Musical Chairs” also deals with a mom who has adult twins. Bridget is excited to be spending her summer at her rather rundown vacation home in Connecticut with her boyfriend.

When he breaks up with her in an email (after his ex-wife tells him he should), Bridget’s daughter quits her finance job in Hong Kong and her newly married son shows up without his husband, her summer plans have drastically changed, and her house fills up.

Bridget’s best friend and musical partner, Will, will be spending the summer there as well, as they must rehearse with the new member of their classical musical trio, hoping to revive their career.

Oh, and Bridget’s elderly father, Edward, a highly respected composer, has announced that he will be marrying his deceased wife’s friend, which throws everyone into a frenzy.

“Musical Chairs” is a hilarious, sweet story filled with characters you will want to hang out with. Reading this delightful novel makes you feel like you are a part of the story, as each of the characters is so interesting, especially Edward’s young assistant Jackie, a young city woman who is perplexed by these rich people. The scene where she gets drunk at Bridget’s house is howlingly funny. I adored everything about this book, and if you are looking for something light, an escape from the reality of our lives today, “Musical Chairs” is the cure.

Diane La Rue is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and blogs about books at http://bookchickdi.blogspot.com. You can follow her on Twitter @bookchickdi, and she can be emailed at laruediane2000@yahoo.com.

