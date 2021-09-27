La Rue: 'Guard's Daughter' a compelling new perspective on Attica prison riot

Sept. 13 marked the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison riot that left 29 inmates and 10 prison guard hostages dead. It was the worse prison riot in U.S. history.

Deanne Quinn Miller was just 5 years old when her father, William Quinn, was the only corrections officer who was killed by an inmate during the riot. She recounts the search for the truth of what happened to her father and her fight for justice for the hostages who lived and the widows of the hostages who were killed when state troopers and corrections officers violently retook the prison in her riveting new book, “The Prison Guard's Daughter."

Deanne's young mother had two young daughters and another on the way when her husband was held hostage with dozens of other corrections officers as over 1,200 inmates at the Attica maximum security prison overtook the guards on Sept. 9, 1971, and held 42 guards hostage in the prison yard. That day, William Quinn's badly beaten body was brought to the gate, and he was taken to a hospital where where he perished from his injuries two days later.