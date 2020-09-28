La Rue: 'Monogamy,' 'Dominicana' look at marriage differently

On the eve of Annie’s big show, she wakes up to find Graham dead in bed next to her. We watch as Annie has to deal with the multitude of things that need to be taken care of, as well as her own grief.

At a memorial service for Graham, Annie discovers that he had been unfaithful to her. This guts her, and causes her to reassess her entire marriage to Graham. Why did this happen? Was he incapable of fidelity?

Miller deftly explores the history of a marriage and loss, and the reader becomes completely absorbed in the emotional aftermath of Graham’s death. We see Annie and Graham through the eyes of their daughter, who says, “My mother is always okay. That is the division of labor in my family. My mother holds it all in, my father lets it out.”

“Monogamy” is a quiet book, with characters who are so well-drawn we feel as though we know them. Sue Miller is at the top of her game with this beautifully written story.

If you want to read a novel for Hispanic Heritage Month, Angie Cruz’s novel “Dominicana” is a great one. Fifteen-year-old Ana lives in the countryside in the Dominican Republic in 1964. Her family struggles financially, and when an older local man, Juan Ruiz, has his eye on her, Ana’s mother is thrilled.